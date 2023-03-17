Some 40,000 take part in 12th annual Jerusalem Marathon

The 12th annual International Jerusalem 'Winner' Marathon took place on Friday in the capital with 40,000 participants, including 30,000 runners.

The breathtaking route passed by the Knesset, along the walls of the Old City, the Sultan's Pool, Mishkenot Sha'ananim, Mount Zion, the German Colony, Rehavia, Armon HaNatziv promenade, Ammunition Hill, Sacher Park, Mount Scopus, the Mount of Olive, and other noteworthy sites.

This year, some 2,700 runners from 72 countries from around the world participated in the six races: full marathon (42.195km), half marathon (21.1km), 10-km run, 5-km run, 1.7-km family run and .8-km community run.

The winners of the full marathon were Kenyans Kiprotich Noah Kigen for the men, with a time of 2:18:13 hours, and Margaret Njugna for the women at 2:52:44.

Jerusalem Marathon participants are seen running on March 17, 2023 (credit: Sportphotography)

"Since its inception more than a decade ago, the Jerusalem Marathon has become one of the most exciting professional sporting events for every runner in Israel and around the world. I am proud that we were able to hold it again with great success," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who ran the 10-km run.