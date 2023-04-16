The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat wins silver at European Gymnastics Championships

Dolgopyat achieved a score of 14.666 for his exercise, the only one ahead of him was Britain's Luke Whitehouse with a score of 14.900.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 03:27
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Gold medallist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel poses with his medal. (photo credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Gold medallist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel poses with his medal.
(photo credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)

A great achievement for Artem Dolgopyat: The Olympic champion won the silver medal in the floor exercise at the European Gymnastics Championships currently being held in Antalya, Turkey.

Dolgopyat achieved a score of 14.666 for his exercise, the only one ahead of him was Britain's Luke Whitehouse with a score of 14.900. The podium was completed by Germany's Milan Husseini with 14.200.

For the Israeli gymnast, this is an improvement in the result he achieved in the qualifying exercise, which he also finished second but with a lower score of 14.366.

Dolgopyat's 6th career at the European Championships

The medal in Antalya is Dolgopyat's sixth career at the European Championships, five of which were in the floor exercise. 

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in action during the floor exercise. (credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in action during the floor exercise. (credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)

The Israeli topped the podium when he won gold in the floor exercise in 2020 and last year and won silver in 2018 and 2019 as well. At the 2020 championships, he also won a bronze medal in the jumpin exercise.

The floor exercise is Dolgopyat's strongest, winning the gold at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago and two silver medals at the world championships in 2017 and 2019.

"I feel great," Dolgopyat said after the competition. "The road was very difficult, a month before I was injured, but we worked very hard.

"I didn't stop at work for a moment an I want to tahnk the person who put me on my feet. I only started training a week before the European Championships, it was the shortest preparation I've had in my career. Thank you to everyone who was next to me and believed in me."



