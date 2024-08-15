Where can you find out about Israel's sporting culture? Try Follow Team Israel Facebook

Where can Israel and Jewish sports lovers read about female Israeli golfer Laetitia Beck tying for 53rd at the recent Meijer LPGA Classic, kayaker Talia Eilat winning the bronze at the European Championships, and the Israel South All-Stars baseball team going to the Little League World Series Regional Qualifier in Poland? They can read these stories and more – and catch a sneak preview of Team Israel’s Olympic uniforms – on the Follow Team Israel Facebook group!

Founder David Wiseman, a father of three who playfully places his date of Aliyah from Sydney, Australia, to Jerusalem to the 2004 Athens Olympics, is pleased to report that the Facebook group surpassed an astounding 100,000 followers in July.

A passion project

The page is a hobby and passion project for Wiseman when he is not doing his Buzz Dealer digital branding and online reputation management “day job.”

The project has combined his three loves – Israel, Judaism and sports for an audience he reports "is not always Jewish or Israeli and doesn't always care about sports."

Wiseman reports that he “doesn’t provide scores, but rather stories – that is what they connect to.” He is pleased to provide “a constant stream of positive content about Israel which is not political” and is unconcerned “if the person comes in No. 100, No. 14 or No. 2. Wiseman just wants “to shine a little light on athletes and what they do.