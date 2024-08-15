Israel's silver Olympian Raz Hershko tells 'Post' of Paris success

The Paris Olympics may be over, but the celebration for Israeli athletes is just beginning.

After capturing seven medals in France, the standard has been set across the board for the immediate and future success of the blue-and-white delegation as each and every competitor will look to do one better in the next Games, which are slated for 2028 in Los Angeles.

The Israeli Judo contingent had a banner Olympic Games, winning two silvers and a bronze, which broke the glass ceiling of two medals which were won in 2016 as well back in 1992. In Barcelona, Israel won its first ever medal thanks to Yael Arad and an almost immediate second by Oren Smadja, which set the sport up to be one of the cornerstones of the country for years to come.

Now back in Israel, it’s time for the nation’s judokas to sit back, get a bit of rest and relaxation and understand the importance of their accomplishments. One such athlete is silver medalist Raz Hershko, who advanced all the way to the gold-medal bout in the women’s +78kg competition but ultimately just came up a tad short this time around to take the top spot on the podium.

Nonetheless, seeing the blue-and-white flag fly high was a massive accomplishment for Hershko and for an entire nation that has gone through one challenge after the next since the brutal attack on the country by Hamas on October 7.

With that in mind, Hershko spoke to The Jerusalem Post about returning back to the Holy Land with her silver medal in tow as well as plenty of pride and joy as to what she was able to do for her country. ISRAEL FLAG BEARERS – gold-medal windsurfer Tom Reuveny and silver-medal rhythmic gymnastics team captain Romi Paritzki – lead the blue-and-white delegation (inset) during Sunday’s closing ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. (credit: ROB SCHUMACHER/USA TODAY SPORTS)

The journey to silver

“I haven’t digested it yet,” Hershko began roughly two weeks after winning silver in Paris. “It’s amazing and it was a dream come true. It was something that I wanted for such a long time and I worked so, so hard for that moment. I don’t know when I’ll be able to finally sit back and understand the magnitude of my accomplishment, but I am sure that it will be soon. Until then I am living the moment and I keep revisiting it in my mind time and time again.”

Hershko’s silver journey began by downing Marit Kamps from Holland via Ippon in the Round of 16 and then she easily took care of Milica Zabic from Serbia with a Waza-ari in the quarterfinals to move into the semifinals. Hershko then assured herself of a medal when she won that bout against Turkish foe Kayra Ozdemir, who she disposed of in a quick 14 seconds via Ippon.

“I think that when I won the semifinal I just couldn’t believe that I won so quickly as I had fought Ozdemir so many times and to beat her in 14 seconds I was in absolute shock. I remember that I told my coach Shani Hershko that I was so surprised and he said that I should be happy for a minute or two and then bring that focus into the gold-medal matchup.”

"In the final, it was just so hard once I made a small mistake at the start of the bout and then I had to try the entire time to flip the score. While there were moments of almost, at the end of the day Beatriz Souza from Brazil won the gold. She may have been bigger than me, but that is the weight class that I am in and have to compete in, which is +78kg where there is no limit. There are bigger judokas than me and it's also something that isn't new to me either, but I put in my best.

Hershko wasn’t the only Israeli judoka to win a medal, as the contingent won three with Inbar Lanir also capturing silver in women’s -78kg and Peter Paltchik (men’s -100kg) winning bronze making for one super successful showing.

“It’s unbelievable and we made history. The fact that we even went to two finals is amazing, putting the actual medals aside. But there was a plan in place right after the Tokyo Olympics ended. Shani said we have to work even harder now and get ready for the 2024 Olympics in order for us to make history. He kept pressing that into our minds and that has been in our heads the entire time. We went to the World Championships and we won two medals, then we took home four medals in the European Championships plus all of the Grand Slams and Grand Prixs. We kept winning over the past few years and that is something he imbued in all of us time and time again.”

Prior to the Games as well as during the Olympics themselves, the Israeli delegation faced threats to its safety, but Hershko said that at no point did she feel unsafe and that the security forces that were protecting them did so in a way that was extremely non-intrusive and allowed the athletes to compete with a clear head.

“I didn’t feel anything at all,” Hershko said. “The Israel Olympic Committee and the State of Israel along with the French security services really made sure that we were protected and we felt safe. I never felt that I was under any type of outside pressure or threats the entire time I was competing in Paris.

Hershko began her path towards an Olympic medal at the tender age offour when her uncle and current coach,Shani, made sure that the entire family would come to his judo club and enjoy an afterschool type program. In Raz’s case, she took that more than one step further than most and ended up falling in love with the sport and made it her life’s mission but her success is also due to the fact that uncle and niece know how to make sure that they can operate as athlete and coach.

“I never have felt that Shani is my uncle when I am training as we really put in a separation between uncle and coach. He is the coach and I am the athlete. I never received any extra special or preferential treatment that he is family and that has always been the case and in reality the recipe of our success.”

Now back in Israel, Hershko is going to take a bit of a break from competition and meet up with friends, family and all of those who supported her along the way.

“I need the break and just see everyone who has been there for me throughout this incredible journey. It’s a physical and mental break that is much needed.”

As for the next Olympic Games – 2028 in Los Angeles – the 26-year-old Hershko wass crystal clear as to what her upcoming plans are.

“No question I will be there. I want to bring home the right colored medal next time and I will do my best in order to bring home gold in four years time.”

Finally, Hershko is well aware that her accomplishments are not just personal, but for an entire nation that has gone through so much since October 7 and the brutal attacks from Gaza by Hamas which has caused so much pain to the country, especially as hostages are still being held by the terrorists.

“Since October 7, I feel the extra need to not only succeed for myself but I want to succeed for the entire country. That in itself gave me a huge drive in Paris. The medal isn’t just for me but for all of us. I wanted to represent our flag the best way that I could and show what type of country we are during these very tough times.”