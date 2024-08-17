Stadium in Netanya to be named after city's mayor

The municipality of Netanya unanimously decided on Thursday to change the name of the stadium in the city and for it to be named after the mayor Miriam Feirberg.

"Ms. Miriam Feirberg is by definition a mythological mayor, having the longest term of office since the founding of the city," said committee chairman Adir Binyamini. Similar to mayors from other cities to have landmarks named after them: The Meir Nitzan Culture Hall in Rishon Lezion, the Teddy Kolek Stadium in Jerusalem and the Yaakov Turner Stadium in Beersheba."

The stadium in Netanya was inaugurated towards the end of 2012 for Maccabi Netanya. It was built at a cost of about NIS 250 million and has 13,610 seats. In addition to the local team, it has also hosted soccer teams Maccabi Herzliya, Ironi Kiryat Shmona, and Hapoel Hadera. The Israeli national team has also played in it several times.

The 73-year-old Feirberg has served as the mayor of the city since November 1998. About two and a half months ago, she revealed on her Facebook account that she is facing medical issues.

Feirberg's statements

"I want to share with you all that I am surrounded by family, an amazing medical team, employees, council members, and the residents of Netanya, who send me love and give me a lot of support.

"It is important for me to note that as I have managed the municipality with a high hand, I continue and will continue to lead it to more heights, and as I have faced many challenges during my life, I will also face this challenge."