Italian fans turn backs during Israeli anthem, accuse Israel of Gaza genocide

Dozens of Italian soccer fans shouted, “genocide committed by Israel in Gaza” during the playing of the Israeli National Anthem at the Bozsik Arena stadium in Budapest on Monday night.

Due to security risks, the match between the Italian and Israeli teams took place in Budapest despite Israel being considered the host. As is customary, the national anthem of the hosting team was played just before the match.

The visiting team’s fans decided to express their political stance concerning Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, and in protest, they turned their backs, chanted anti-Israeli rhetoric, and termed Israel’s operations to dismantle Hamas and rescue the remaining hostages as “genocide committed by Israel in Gaza.”

The images from Budapest sparked outrage not only in Israel but also in Italy. The Italian media identified those behind the protest, emphasizing they were members of a far-right group known for being both anti-Semitic and nationalist.

Around 40 of those associated with the far-right group attended the match against Israel, not as soccer fans, but in an attempt to "stir cheap political provocations," as reported in the Italian media on Tuesday morning. Soccer ball (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

The Italian media condemned the actions, saying, "Seeing the images from Budapest is revolting. " They added, "no matter the circumstances, it is a blatant display of disrespect."

Calls for prosecution of fans protesting

The incident quickly made headlines on Italian sports websites, and political figures soon responded. Alfredo Antoniuzzi, a parliament member considered more moderate, called for those fans to be apprehended and prosecuted.

"Those fans who turned their backs during Israel's national anthem have likely forgotten that six million Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis,” he stressed.

Antoniuzzi further stated, “These are the same people who shout antisemitic slurs at protests.” He then called on the football association “to identify these fans and hand their names to the authorities. We will ensure they face justice and push to have them jailed. As an Italian, I feel a duty and a need to apologize to Israel this evening."

On the other hand, far-right politician Alessandro Di Battista defended the fans, writing on Facebook: "The fans did the right thing. Israel has been occupying Palestine for decades, committing apartheid in the most blatant and ugly way. Since the start of the war in Gaza, it has been responsible for brutal and cold-blooded murder. Israel is the worst terror state on the planet."