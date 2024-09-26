Hoops, healing, and hope: Josh Powell’s mission to spread positivity in Israel - interview

It’s not every day that a two-time NBA champion visits Israel, but that’s exactly what Josh Powell did this week. He decided to come to the Holy Land when it needed support the most, making a difference and putting smiles on many faces.

The now 41-year-old center graced courts not only in North America with the Los Angeles Lakers – with whom he captured a pair of titles in 2009 and 2010 – but also in Europe, where he won the Euroleague crown with Olympiacos in 2013.

However, after an illustrious career that saw Powell travel the world to play basketball, he was here in Israel to help those who have suffered so dearly since the October 7 attacks by Hamas. He’s also offered a helping hand, a listening ear, and a lot of positivity to make the country and the world a better place, in conjunction with Athletes for Israel and Project Max.

Athletes for Israel is dedicated to combating antisemitism and racism while changing the narrative of Israel by bringing athletes to experience the Holy Land firsthand. The goal is to foster an authentic connection with its history, culture, innovation, and people. The aim is to inspire these athletes to share their transformative experiences across their social media platforms, creating a powerful ripple effect that can inform and change the minds and hearts of their followers.

Project Max aims to build a movement whose mission is fighting racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports, leveraging advanced technology. FORMER LOS ANGELES LAKER Josh Powell (center) visited Kfar Maccabiah yesterday to meet with Yosi Shnaider (right), a cousin of Yarden Bibas, whose family he represented in the Maccabi World Union ‘Sports Speak Up’ project, which paired October 7 hostages with sports influencers. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

The Jerusalem Post had the privilege of talking to Powell while attending the Winner Cup quarterfinal game between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ironi Kiryat Ata. He shared his thoughts on his journey to Israel, making a difference, his championships, and reconnecting with Tamir Goodman, all while being a light for the nation during a dark period in its history.

“Everybody is dealing with the difficulties of what happened a year ago,” Powell began. “So positivity, love, and light are important, especially for someone like me. I’m not ignorant of my responsibility, whether it’s being American or being African-American. I understand how big support is, how important it is to send love, be positive, and show up for others.”

Powell spent time visiting many people affected by the October 7 attacks and bearing witness to the sites of the massacre. In addition to that, he has already been working with Israel’s youth alongside Goodman, giving advice and pointers for life on and off the basketball court to the next generation.

“The crazy thing is, and I said this earlier today, that Tamir and I actually went to the same camp, the NBPA Top 100 Camp, way back – 24 years ago, I believe. So I had a first look at the ‘Jewish Jordan’ a long time ago. But it’s crazy how life brings things full circle. Just being here, I told him that I’m proud of him and the work that he’s doing. Going to the school we visited today, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, the teachers’ – it was actually inspiring for me too. It’s a reminder because you see so many people going through tough times, but they still find a way to smile or show love to someone else. It’s really refreshing.”

Powell joins a line of great people and players who have come to Israel over the years with Athletes for Israel and Project Max. Be they All-Stars, Hall of Famers, or universities, these groups bring visibility and support, representing their sport – basketball, baseball, and others – while being a light unto the nations. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“For me, one thing I’ve always believed is in being of service. So I’m going to do my part. Anything I can do to help, shed light, or bring people together – I’ll definitely do my part. Just because, as a human being, it’s our duty. It’s not just about having friends here, but about having family here and being part of the culture regardless. I want to keep learning more, keep educating myself, and keep doing my part. My phone is always open, and if there’s any way I can be of service, I’m here. I just want to help move humanity forward, especially for the Israeli people.”

After attending North Carolina State, Powell began his career in Russia in the early 2000s, but quickly joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2005. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Powell also played for the Pacers, Warriors, and Clippers before joining the Lakers in 2008.

In LA, he played alongside Kobe Bryant for two seasons, which resulted in two NBA championships. He described that group of players as very special, sharing the ingredients that led to their success.

“There was such a family feeling. When you look at teams that make it and win, it’s not about X’s and O’s as much as it is about unity. Having that chemistry and just being there for one another – that brotherhood – is huge. During a season, these people are like your family. You’ll go as far as your family allows you to, and you’ll fall if they allow you to. That’s life, and these are good life lessons. That’s the beautiful thing about sports – it brings people together.

“As for those two seasons, from start to finish, from one to 15, we had everyone on the same page. We sacrificed for each other, and we knew we wanted to win the championship. It took everyone being willing to make those sacrifices, staying dedicated, and sticking together when things got tough. It’s easy to play nice when things are going your way, but we had a lot of ups and downs. Those tough times helped make us champions. We used that as fuel and motivation. The leadership, brotherhood, work ethic, discipline, and dedication – that’s what helped us succeed.”

That success carried over to Olympiacos, where Powell was part of the Euroleague championship team in the 2012/13 campaign, making him one of the few players to have won both an NBA championship and a Euroleague title.

“There were a lot of great players on that Olympiacos team. When you talk about winning, it has to be something inside you. A lot of people don’t understand what goes into it, what guys have to sacrifice. I came into a situation where they had already won the year before. So, my role was to find where I could fit in and fulfill that role to the best of my ability. That’s what creates championship teams. It wasn’t about me coming in and saying, ‘What about me?’ It was about me saying, ‘If you give me one minute, I’ll be a professional. If you give me 30 minutes, I’ll be a professional.’

“That’s a mentality and an attitude. It’s not something you wake up one day and decide to do. There’s a standard – a standard of excellence. My journey, my path to becoming a professional, is what earned me the respect of my peers and in every league I played in. So, shout out to the Olympiacos team – great guys – and the same goes for the Lakers. Both teams had chemistry, sacrifice, discipline, and dedication. That’s what made us champions.”

Finally, Powell wanted to send a message to the people of Israel and to those abroad who are concerned about the current climate in the Holy Land.

“When you get people in a room and actually talk, you see how many similarities there are, and you can see where the differences are too – but that’s why communication is important. What’s happening in the States is, we see what we see on our phones and on TV, and we run with that. The same is true for how Israelis are viewed by the outside world. But when you get people together and have those conversations, I feel like a lot of healing can happen.

“It doesn’t mean we’ll always agree, but I think love, support, and understanding are possible. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black, white, Israeli, American, or whatever – getting people in a room and having these conversations is the starting point for healing.”