Just in case: Mossad agents to join Maccabi Tel Aviv FC trip to Amsterdam

After a disappointing 1-0 league loss to Ironi Kiryat Shmona, Maccabi Tel Aviv is refocusing on European competition, set to face Ajax in Amsterdam on Thursday night. The yellow-and-blue will aim to secure its first points in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

As with all Israeli teams playing in Europe over the past year, security concerns are paramount. On Tuesday, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that, in addition to Maccabi’s regular security personnel, Mossad agents will join the team in Amsterdam to provide maximum protection.

On Monday, Spain’s AS newspaper reported that a pro-Palestinian group is planning a major protest outside the stadium targeting the Israeli team and its fans, with an estimated 2,600 supporters expected from Israel.

Calls for the match's cancellation

Throughout Amsterdam, posters have appeared calling for the match’s cancellation and demanding Israel’s removal from UEFA. Notably, Ajax, often recognized as a club with Jewish ties, is widely considered pro-Israel.

Just this past Saturday, a pro-Palestinian protester was reportedly attacked by Ajax fans before its recent game. Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israel Premier League. (credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV/COURTESY)

In the first year of a revamped format, the yellow-and-blue currently sit in 34th place out of 36 teams in the Europa League, with three losses from three games.