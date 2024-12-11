'More than a sporting event': Jewish star Montana Tucker to perform at Maccabiah 2025

Montana Tucker, a Jewish-American singer, actress, dancer, influencer, and activist with over 14 million followers on social media, visited the World Jewish Sports Museum at Kfar Maccabiah to discuss her participation in Maccabiah 2025.

Tucker is expected to perform at the Maccabiah opening ceremony, emcee the Gala event, and help promote the games through her community engagement and social media. The games will be held this summer in Israel and are expected to be larger and more impactful than ever.

Tucker, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, is an influential figure in combating antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment worldwide, with an emphasis on the social media realm.

She was introduced to the fascinating stories of groundbreaking Jewish athletes during her visit. She also met members of the Maccabiah Sports Experience basketball team, a program for young adults who come from all over the world for a gap year to live, train, and compete in Israel. Montana Tucker (credit: Michelle Tucker)

Tucker also met Limor Weizman, the widower of Lior Weizman, a triathlete who was murdered on October 7 and who was a friend of the cyclist Aya Meydan, who survived the attacks. Their stories are told in Maccabi World Union’s ‘Unbroken’ exhibition at the World Jewish Sports Museum.

'More than a sporting event'

Since October 7, Tucker has emerged as one of the most prominent voices in pro-Israel advocacy, with videos on social media gaining millions of viewers. "I'm excited to join Maccabiah 2025!" Tucker said. "This is more than a sporting event - it's an opportunity to show the world the unity and resilience of the Jewish people. Through sports, we can fight antisemitism and present Israel for what it is: a beautiful, diverse and peace-seeking country. As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, it is important for me to promote Jewish solidarity and unity, thus demonstrating our resilience as a people, in these turbulent times. I believe together with the Maccabiah team, we can connect Jews worldwide and strengthen the sense of community and belonging."

The CEO of Maccabiah Roy Hessing said, "Montana Tucker is a wonderful advocate for Israel and a powerful voice in fighting hatred and bigotry. We are proud that she will be part of Maccabiah 2025, helping promote the values of sports and unity to her millions of followers. Having Montana on board will help connect young and diverse audiences and increase the global awareness of Maccabiah and the values it stands for."