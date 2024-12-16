Johnathan Stove tells 'Post' about journey from Galil Elyon to Hamburg ahead of Jerusalem clash

Hapoel Jerusalem will look to get back on track in EuroCup play when it visits Hamburg at the Inselpark Arena on Tuesday night.

The Reds are currently 7-4 and sit in second place in Division B, while Hamburg languishes in last place at 2-9, with its most recent win coming in November against Aris. In domestic league play, Hamburg defeated Vechta this past Saturday night, while Jerusalem fell to Bnei Herzliya and was bumped out of first place.

Hamburg will undoubtedly be hungry to improve its record, especially with Jerusalem facing a slew of injuries. Big men Austin Wiley and Justin Smith have been sidelined for some time, as has Nimrod Levi, who remains out following an offseason injury. Against Bnei Herzliya, Noam Dovrat suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out for several weeks.

To make matters worse, during the final practice session before that game, Yovel Zoosman injured his knee and will be a game-time decision in Germany.

Preparing for the matchup

With these absences, Hapoel head coach Yonatan Alon will be shorthanded as he prepares for the matchup, which includes facing a familiar player in Johnathan Stove. Alon had previously signed Stove during the 2021/22 season when he was the general manager of Hapoel Galil Elyon. The red and white: On the court with Hapoel Lev Jerusalem basketball club. (credit: TAL MAROM)

Stove joined Hamburg about a month ago to help address injury concerns. The team has featured 16 different players this season, and Stove has provided timely scoring and veteran leadership to a young squad still finding its footing.

Just before tipoff, The Jerusalem Post spoke with the 28-year-old shooting guard about his latest challenge, his time with Hapoel Galil Elyon, his special friendship with Elitzur Netanya big man Bryce Washington, and his journey back to Germany after playing for Mitteldeutscher last season.

“I parted ways with my Greek team, Maroussi, in November and was looking for an opportunity to be myself,” Stove explained via telephone. “Hamburg was the best option for me – they were one of the first teams to call.”Despite Hamburg’s 2-9 record in EuroCup play, Stove believes the team is improving.

“Since my first game, we’ve been getting better. Hapoel Jerusalem will be a good test for us, but we need to focus on competing at a high level and putting together a complete game.”

Jerusalem will indeed be a solid test for Stove, who has averaged 17 points in nearly 31 minutes across three EuroCup contests. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“For sure, this will be a good chance for us to get a win, but we also have to realize they’re an experienced, veteran team. Just because they have some injuries doesn’t mean they won’t be prepared. They have serious veterans like Jared Harper, Chris Johnson, and Khadeen Carrington. They’re well-coached by Yonatan Alon, who was my general manager at Hapoel Galil Elyon, so they’ll be ready, and we have to match that.”

Back in the 2021/22 season, Stove joined Hapoel Galil Elyon after starting the year in Albania. In 20 games between the Israeli League and the Balkan League, the shooting guard posted modest averages of 5.2 points in 18 minutes per game during his rookie professional season.

“It was my first year abroad, and it was a dream come true to play at one of the highest levels in European basketball with my best friend Bryce Washington. That season, I built relationships that I still have today, including with DJ Kennedy and Chavaughn Lewis, who I frequently talk to. I learned how to be a professional and what it takes to play overseas. It was a great season.”

The pastoral area of Kfar Blum, near Kiryat Shmona, has been ravaged by Hezbollah since October 7, 2023. However, Stove remembers the Upper Galilee fondly.

“I recall how peaceful and beautiful it was up there. I had the most incredible view in Israel, watching the sunrise and sunset over the mountaintops. The people truly cared about the team and showed us so much love. It was amazing and one of my favorite places.”

The Baton Rouge native attended a local high school before playing college basketball for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns from 2014-18. In his senior year, he helped the team to a 27-7 record while averaging over 10 points per game. One of Stove’s career highlights has been playing alongside his close friend Washington in both college and professionally with Galil Elyon.

“Bryce was with Netanya when they won the championship in the second division, and now he’s back there, which is great. Bryce and I have been friends for close to 15 years. We met playing AAU ball, he convinced me to go to college with him, and we’ve been best friends ever since. For him, Netanya feels like home, and he loves what they’ve done for his career.”

Stove hasn’t ruled out returning to play in Israel. In fact, he had opportunities this year with both Netanya and Galil Elyon.

“It was an option this year, but other factors came into play. Galil was interested in me after I left Maroussi, but there was a lot happening, and Hamburg presented a wonderful opportunity. If the timing had been better, I might’ve been in Israel this year, but it’s always an option for the future.”

Stove also praised the rising level of competition in German basketball.

“The German League is tough, and people are starting to respect it more. Teams are succeeding in every European competition – from Bayern Munich in the Euroleague to Ulm in the EuroCup. You have to be ready to compete every game.”

While Stove has yet to face Ulm’s Israeli NBA prospect Ben Saraf, he has taken notice.

“I’ve seen highlights – he’s very young and talented, a three-level scorer from what I can tell. He’s impressive.”As the conversation wound down, Stove shared a heartfelt message for fans in Galil Elyon and throughout Israel.

“I wish them well and am praying for them. My heart is always with them because I called that place home. My thoughts are with them... I hope things improve soon.”