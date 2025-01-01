Israel Tennis pays tribute to Dr. Ian Froman

The 2024 Wilson Israel Tennis Championship, held last weekend at the Israel Tennis & Education Center – Jerusalem, was not only a celebration of exceptional tennis talent but also a tribute to Dr. Ian Froman, whose dedication to the sport continues to influence and inspire the next generation of players in Israel.

One of six founders of the Israel Tennis and Education Centers (ITEC), Dr. Froman passed away in September at the age of 87, having been a driving force behind the establishment of tennis centers across the country and making the sport accessible to individuals from all backgrounds.

The 2024 championship, organized by the Israel Tennis Association in partnership with ITEC Jerusalem, featured a poignant ceremony in memory of Dr. Froman, attended by his family, including his wife Ruth, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The tribute served as a powerful reminder of Dr. Froman’s lasting influence on both the sport and the broader Israeli community.

On the court, Ofek Shimanov, who trains at the Israel Tennis & Education Center – Ramat HaSharon, claimed his first Israeli Championship title in the men’s singles, defeating Orel Kimhi, also from the Israel Tennis & Education Center – Ramat Hasharon, 6-2, 6-3. In the women’s final, Nicole Khirin, who plays for Texas A&M University, won against former champion Mika Buchnik, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, also with a 6-2, 6-3 scoreline.

In doubles, Ester Masuri and Sofiia Nagornaia won the women’s title, defeating Shira Chiche and Adi Biton 6-1, 7-5, while Orel Kimhi and Jordan Hasson captured the men’s doubles crown, winning 6-4, 7-6, 10-5 over Omer Shahar and Amit Shahar. Dr. Ian From. (credit: ISRAEL TENNIS ASSOCIATION)

Honoring a legacy

Eyal Taoz, Global CEO of the Israel Tennis & Education Centers, spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on Dr. Froman’s profound legacy.

"The most successful athletes in Israel owe their start to Ian Froman. He didn’t just teach tennis; he instilled core values and belief in children’s potential. His vision transformed tennis from an elitist pastime into a sport that is accessible to everyone."

Yarona Politi, Dr. Froman’s daughter, shared heartfelt personal memories.

"Our father wasn’t just 'Mr. Tennis' – he was a man who loved people, especially children. His passion for tennis sparked a revolution in the sport here in Israel. He built tennis centers across the country, brought international tournaments to Israel, and made tennis a sport for everyone. His dream has become a reality."

Avi Peretz, Chairman of the Israel Tennis Association, also praised Dr. Froman's far-reaching influence.

"Dr. Froman was not only a dentist; he was a visionary. He recognized the potential of tennis in Israel and dedicated himself to bringing it into the mainstream. His efforts will continue to inspire generations to come."

Froman, a key figure in the development of tennis in Israel, was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. In 1961, he graduated with a degree in dentistry from the University of Witwatersrand.

Three years later, in 1964, he immigrated to Israel and embarked on a journey that would make him one of the founding fathers of tennis in the country.

A tennis player from a young age, Froman represented South Africa in the Wimbledon Championship in 1961 and also participated in the Maccabiah Games both as a South African and an Israeli. He served as the captain of the Israeli Davis Cup team and as coach of the national tennis team.

In 1974, Froman left his dental career to devote himself fully to advancing tennis among Israeli youth. In 1976, the first tennis center in Israel was established under his initiative. Over the years, the network expanded, and today, the Israel Tennis & Education Centers operates 25 locations across Israel. Originally starting with just eight centers, ITEC’s expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to not only promoting tennis but also offering a variety of social impact programs that extend beyond the sport.

These initiatives aim to provide children with opportunities for growth, education, and leadership, all while instilling core values like discipline and responsibility – values that were at the heart of Dr. Froman's vision. Today, ITEC is more than just a tennis organization; it serves as a platform for social change, helping bridge gaps for children and youth in underprivileged communities.

Froman's contributions were widely recognized. In 1989, he was awarded the Israel Prize in the field of sport and physical education. In 2004, he was elected chairman of the Israel Tennis Association, where he played a leading role in the organizational development of the sport. That same year, he was chosen to be one of the torchbearers at the Independence Day ceremony, a prestigious honor reserved for individuals whose influence extends beyond their own field.

Dr. Froman's legacy, who passed away in 2024, continues to inspire tennis enthusiasts in Israel and young players who follow in his footsteps.

This year, the tennis community also mourned the loss of Dr. William (Bill) Lippy, one of ITEC’s six founders, who passed away in June at the age of 95. His vision alongside Dr. Froman’s has left a lasting impact on countless young lives across Israel.

The tribute underscored Dr. Froman's immense contributions to Israeli tennis and emphasized that his legacy will continue to shape the sport for years to come. The 2024 championship served as a showcase of the talented young athletes who are ready to carry on his work.