Israeli women soar to silver at hockey worlds

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, the Israel women’s national ice hockey team secured a second-place finish at the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship, Division III, Group B tournament held this week in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the team’s challenging journey since its inception four years ago.

Despite limited practice time and the absence of two key players due to military duties, the team showcased exceptional skill and tenacity.

After an initial loss to Bulgaria, they rallied to win their next three games decisively, finishing ahead of Estonia, Bosnia, and Singapore. Goalie Yael Fatiev once again distinguished herself, while offensively, Lior Leshem and Pnina Basov were instrumental, each amassing 10 points, along with Shani Kotler at six points, placing them among the tournament’s top scorers.

The tournament was not without external challenges. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the arena and instances of booing during the Israeli national anthem tested the team's focus.

Moreover, the YouTube live streams experienced unexplained audio cuts during the anthem in each game. Nevertheless, the players’ unwavering unity propelled them forward.

The team’s formation in 2021 was spearheaded by Levav Weinberg, alongside key figures such as Ariela Segal, Boris Mindl, and Esther Silver.

Overcoming logistical hurdles

Despite facing logistical hurdles, limited program development, and funding constraints, their collective efforts, bolstered by initial support from the Canadian Embassy and the Israel Ice Hockey Federation, culminated in Israel’s debut at the IIHF Division III B Women’s competition in Serbia.

Over the subsequent years, the team demonstrated significant progress. Hosting the championship games at Tnuvot Arena in Israel marked a milestone, where the team clinched a second-place finish, a testament to their growing prowess on the ice. Their upward trajectory continued with a third-place finish in Estonia.

The 2025 tournament in Sarajevo presented its own set of obstacles. The ongoing war led to the displacement of several players from their homes in the north and restricted access to training facilities.

Additionally, military commitments prevented four players from participating in games or practices.

Additionally, military commitments prevented four players from participating in games or practices. Undeterred, team manager Michael Horowitz, with support from Esther Silver and Ariela Segal, secured sponsorships to subsidize travel and training.

The coaching expertise of up-and-coming coach Melissa Wronzberg further enhanced the team’s preparation.

Reflecting on their journey, the team’s leadership expressed immense pride in the players’ dedication and growth. With continued support and development, the Israel women’s national ice hockey team aspires to elevate its stature further on the international stage, and it certainly seems well on course to do so.