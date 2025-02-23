Liga Alef North suspended amid match-fixing scandal

The Israel Football Association decided on Sunday to suspend the Liga Alef North Division season due to serious allegations of systematic match-fixing, which have undermined the league’s sporting integrity.

This decision was made with an overwhelming majority, with only one abstention. A special committee will be established to determine the league’s future within three weeks, considering options such as promoting teams based on the current standings or dissolving the league entirely.

IFA Chairman Shino Zuaretz expressed deep sorrow over the situation.

“Last Monday was one of my saddest days as chairman of the association. The moment I had no other choice but to stand before an entire nation and say: Fixed!”

He emphasized the necessity of relying on evidence and facts to address the corruption, without shortcuts or fear, and highlighted the importance of collaboration with legal authorities, the Israeli police, the Knesset, and other entities to cleanse the sport from the corruption threatening its foundations. ISRAEL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION Chairman Shino Zuaretz addresses the media yesterday regarding the investigation into widespread match-fixing in the lower league of Israeli soccer. (credit: Sport5/Courtesy)

Over the past two years, the IFA has implemented measures to combat corruption, including financial oversight in Liga Alef, hiring a new investigative firm, mandatory polygraph tests, and reinforcing the legal system’s commitment to this mission.

Zuaretz acknowledged that while the issue is prevalent in Liga Alef North, it likely extends to other areas.

“It doesn’t stop at Liga Alef North; it exists in other places. None of us are naive enough to think that this cancerous growth hasn’t yet spread metastases in our football.”

He stressed the need for continued efforts in collaboration with the police, tax authorities, government officials, and local authorities to ensure that investments in sports benefit the athletes and not the corrupt individuals.

During the meeting, various perspectives were discussed. IFA prosecutor, Gilad Bergman, highlighted that the findings leave no doubt that the league has lost its sporting value, with at least one or two matches each week being compromised.

Exclude those implicated, and carry on

Board member Avi Luzon suggested continuing the league with eight teams, excluding those implicated. However, Zuaretz strongly opposed this, asserting: “Everything is rotten; the entire league is rigged, illegal betting. I will not allow the league to continue.”

Board member Alona Barkat raised concerns about making decisions without full information, noting that many individuals had not yet been investigated and hadn’t had the opportunity to present their positions. Zuaretz acknowledged the complexity but maintained that halting the league was imperative to uphold the sport’s integrity.

Other members, including Ariel Shiman and Ahmad Abu Al’am, underscored the longstanding nature of the issue and the need for comprehensive action. Abu Al’am warned of a significant crisis in Israeli football, suggesting that the current revelations might be just the tip of the iceberg.

The suspension raises questions about promotions, relegations, and player contracts. According to regulations, if a league is halted, the leading team in the division is typically promoted. However, since 75% of the season’s matches have not been completed, this rule may not apply.

The committee will consider options such as promoting the current leader, Maccabi Kiryat Yam, or promoting two teams from the southern division. Regardless, the bottom two teams in the National League are expected to be relegated. Regarding player contracts and salaries in Liga Alef North, the situation remains unclear and may lead to legal disputes, as the abrupt suspension creates uncertainty for clubs and players alike.

The IFA plans to open the transfer window for players affected by the league’s suspension, allowing them to continue their careers elsewhere. The special committee’s forthcoming recommendations will determine the next steps for the teams and players involved.

This development follows the recent suspension of 40 players, coaches, and officials suspected of involvement in match-fixing within Liga Alef North. The IFA has requested their suspension from all activities for two months to facilitate a thorough investigation.

This decisive action by the IFA aims to uphold the integrity of Israeli football and restore public trust in the sport.