Paltchik Foundation awards scholarships to 10 promising young athletes

For the first time in Israel, a private foundation led by an Olympic athlete is providing young sports talents with financial backing to ensure their professional success. The Peter Paltchik Foundation, in collaboration with Doral Energy, has awarded ten athletes annual scholarships of approximately NIS 54,000 each. The initiative was officially launched at a ceremony at Ono Academic College on February 24, 2025.

The foundation, established by Olympic judoka Peter Paltchik, aims to provide financial stability, enabling young athletes to focus solely on their training and competitions. In addition to the primary scholarships, four additional athletes have been selected to receive annual grants of NIS 12,000 to aid their athletic development.

A total of 112 athletes applied for the scholarship, and after a rigorous selection process, 10 recipients were chosen from various Olympic sports. The selected athletes represent the future of Israeli sports and are expected to benefit from financial aid, professional mentorship, and community support.

Among the recipients are top young swimming, gymnastics, and judo competitors, including European and world championship medalists. Notable awardees include Jonathan Gur Yitzhaki, a European Championship gold medalist in relay swimming; Yaheli Shoshani, the 2024 Israeli gymnastics all-around silver medalist; and Yuli Mishiner, the 2024 European Under-23 judo champion.

Peter Paltchik, chairman and founder of the foundation, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating: “I know firsthand the financial challenges young athletes face. Our goal is to allow them to focus solely on their sport and success without financial concerns. This is a significant step toward creating a real support system for the next generation of Israeli sports.”

The foundation’s advisory board includes leading figures from Israel’s sports and business communities, such as Olympic swimmer Yakov Toumarkin, gymnast Neta Rivkin, and business leader Noa Tamir. Corporate partners support the initiative, with Doral Energy as the primary sponsor.

Doral Energy CEO Yaki Noyman expressed the company’s commitment to the project: "We are proud to support the Peter Paltchik Foundation in promoting Israeli excellence in sports. This partnership aligns with our values of achievement and community contribution.”

The initiative has raised NIS 1.5 million so far, with a target of reaching NIS 8 million. The program aims to ensure that Israel’s most talented young athletes have the financial resources to compete and succeed globally.