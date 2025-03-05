KKL-JNF opens new mountain biking trail

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) announced this week the opening of the Yad Mordechai Forest Singletrack, a new 20-kilometer off-road cycling trail designed for riders with basic skills. This initiative aims to expand leisure and sports opportunities in the region while offering a unique riding experience amid the natural beauty of southern Israel.

The official launch event will take place this Friday 7-10 a.m.. Participants will have the opportunity to ride independently, and at 9 a.m., a festive gathering will be held at the Nabiah Mar’I Active Recreation Campsite. KKL-JNF representatives and guests will deliver remarks, and light refreshments will be served. Participation is free, but registration in advance is required.

The new singletrack consists of three distinct loops, designed to offer a safe and enjoyable ride while preserving the surrounding natural environment. Winding through lush forest landscapes, the trail provides a diverse experience for both amateur and experienced cyclists.

Yaniv Maimon, KKL-JNF Southern Region Director, emphasized the significance of the project: “The opening of this new singletrack is part of KKL-JNF’s ongoing commitment to promoting outdoor activities in the south, particularly in the Gaza envelope. THE NEW Yad Mordechai Forest Singletrack will officially launch on Friday with a KKL-JNF inaugural event. (credit: Hovav Landau/Courtesy)

"We are proud to continue developing quality recreational infrastructure for residents and visitors, strengthening the bond between the community and nature.”

Or Shalev, KKL-JNF Northern Negev Area Director, added: “We invite cyclists from across the country to come and enjoy the new trail. This singletrack is part of a broader effort to make nature more accessible to all.”

For details, visit https://www.kkl-jnf.org.