Playoff race heats up in Premier League

Maccabi Tel Aviv blanked Hapoel Haifa 2-0 this week in Israel Premier League action as a pair of Dors – Turgeman and Peretz – found the back of the net to hand the yellow-and-blue the three points and the win.

Just ahead of the break, Turgeman scored from the penalty spot, while Peretz added a 75-minute scorcher from inside the box to seal the victory.

“All the credit goes to the players,” Maccabi Tel Aviv Coach Zarko Lazetic said. “In the first half, we didn’t play with the intensity we wanted, and we suffered a bit because we were playing against a good team that had nothing to lose. But we dominated the pace of play, and the opponent didn’t have any big opportunities, which is important to us. After the first half, it was easier because we scored just before halftime.”

“I expected more from the guys. We came into this game in very good shape,” Haifa bench boss Roni Levy said. “We are having a great season, and reaching the championship playoffs is a great achievement. We tried to play positively, but we were naive and conceded two goals just like that. Maccabi Tel Aviv is very strong and dangerous. We are disappointed, but we are now looking forward.”

Hapoel Beersheba and Beitar Jerusalem played to an entertaining 1-1 draw as Kings Kangwa found the back of the net in the 13th minute, while Omer Atzily drew the hosts even 20 minutes later by nodding the ball into the goal as the sides split the points at Teddy Stadium. Soccer ball (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Beitar head coach Barak Yitzhaki looked back at the game.

“This was a disappointing draw, a shame, even though I think in the first quarter of an hour, we weren’t in the game. We didn’t begin well, but we gained confidence and started moving the ball. That’s why I went with a more technical midfield trio – I didn’t want to fall into the same trap as we did in the previous game against Beersheba, and I wanted them to run after us and not us after them.”

Ben Binyamin, who stood on the sidelines in place of Ran Kozuk, who had been handed a touchline ban, also commented.

“I’m very proud of the players in what was a very difficult game. We started decently, and there were a few things we tried to fix up during the half that we didn’t do as well, but unfortunately, it just didn’t work. All in all, a draw at Teddy is fine.”

Ashdod SC stunned Maccabi Haifa 2-1 as Shlomi Azulay scored the late winner to hand the port city side the shocking win and the three points. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Ashdod grabbed a 1-0 lead just ahead of the break as Noam Muche scored from close range, but the Greens drew even midway through the second half when Guy Melamed headed home a Dolev Haziza ball.

However, a give-and-go between Azulay and Roie Levy saw the former put home the winner and snatch the three points in front of a silent Haifa crowd at Sammy Ofer Stadium.

“I really believed. I took on this challenge because I really believe in the squad,” Ashdod head coach Haim Silvas said. “We had a lot of excuses to lose this game, but one good reason to win. This was a huge victory. The players deserve to celebrate, and this makes them believe in themselves, but we can’t forget that we are still in the relegation zone.”

“This was a pretty typical game from us. We controlled the pace of play, and we conceded too easily,” Haifa bench boss Barak Bachar said. “We didn’t take advantage of momentum in the game, which is a shame.”

Hapoel Jerusalem downed Bnei Sakhnin 2-0 as Matan Hozez scored a brace with goals coming in both halves to give the capital city Reds the points and the victory.

“We knew it was a difficult pitch to play on,” Jerusalem head coach Ziv Arie said. “Playing against a team that is under pressure meant that there would be a lot of long balls, chaos, and mistakes that could occur. We started well but went back to being soft. We could have ended the game in a much easier fashion, but we haven’t won much this season, so we’ll take the victory and not complain.”

Salach Hasarma, who was appointed as Sakhnin’s head coach last week, summed up a disappointing debut.

“We played a good game with good energy. The players ran a lot, and we had a lot of chances, but we didn’t score. We conceded a goal from one attack in the entire half, so it’s a bit of a letdown, but I saw players who really put in an effort.”

Hapoel Hadera slipped by Maccabi Bnei Reineh 2-1 as James Adeniyi scored in second-half injury time to snatch the win and the points.

Jose Cortes gave Hadera a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, and things went from bad to worse for Bnei Reineh when it was reduced to 10 men after Roie Shukrani was issued a second yellow card.

Guy Hadida found the equalizer in the 57th minute, but with Hadera pressing for a winner, Adeniyi took a pass from captain Menashe Zalka and slotted the ball home to grab the points.

Hadera head coach Nimrod Kostika spoke about the win.

“I’m not surprised. It’s time for luck to be in our favor. We brought in fresh players, and I’m happy. Our faith won the game. We proved it against the big teams and against the small teams. We know we have had a hard time, but I’m happy that we changed that in this game.”

Maccabi Netanya and Ironi Tiberias played to a 1-1 draw as the two sides split the points for their efforts.

After a goalless first half, Yuval Sadeh scored from outside the box to give the Diamond City squad a 1-0 lead in the 64th minute, but less than 10 minutes later Jordan Botaka scored from the penalty spot to draw even as both squads took home a point apiece.

“It was one of those days where the ball just didn’t go in the goal,” Netanya coach Yossi Abukasis said. “We didn’t create many chances. We didn’t deserve to win. We weren’t good, and that’s the truth.”

'Very important to continue on our way'

Tiberias Manager Eliran Hodeida reflected on the game.

“I think this point is very important for us to continue on our way.”

Ironi Kiryat Shmona got by Maccabi Petah Tikva 2-0 as Christian Bella and Alfredo Stephens both scored in the second half to wrap up the win.