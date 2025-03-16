Emotional tribute to former hostages at Maccabi Tel Aviv-Hapoel Haifa clash

On a night that was about far more than just soccer, former hostages Emily Damari and Romi Gonen took center stage in an emotional pregame ceremony before Maccabi Tel Aviv faced Hapoel Haifa on Saturday in the opening match of the 2024/25 Israel Premier League Championship Playoffs at Bloomfield Stadium.

The two, freed in January after 471 days in captivity, were welcomed onto the field by players, staff, and a crowd of 20,000 in a moment that symbolized both resilience and the ongoing fight for those still held hostage.

Gonen, a Hapoel Haifa supporter, walked onto the pitch in a red jersey, while Damari, a devoted Maccabi Tel Aviv fan, wore a yellow t-shirt featuring an image of her close friends Gali and Zivi Berman, the words “You Will Never Walk Alone,” and the number 526 – marking the days they have been in captivity.

“Two months ago, on January 19, Emily Damari and Romi Gonen were freed after 471 days in Gaza,” Maccabi public announcer Shay Sidi declared as the stadium stood in solidarity.

“We are here tonight not just for a soccer match, but to celebrate life, heroism, freedom, and an invincible spirit. We have waited so long for this moment – our two heroes have returned home and are here with us in the stadium.” British-Israeli former hostage Emily Damari poses for a photo with her mother, Mandy, after being released from Gaza where she was held since the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on January 21, 2025. (credit: Damari family/Handout via REUTERS)

Sidi then spoke about Damari’s unwavering connection to her team during captivity.

“Emily’s jersey remained on the Maccabi bench the entire time she was held hostage, and when she was freed, it was waiting for her in the dressing room.” At that moment, Maccabi captain Eran Zahavi and Hapoel Haifa representatives Dudu Dotan and Dor Malul presented Damari and Gonen with their jerseys, honoring their strength.

“You are heroes – real heroes. Thank you!” Sidi concluded as the stadium erupted in applause.

Addressing the crowd, Gonen expressed her gratitude.

"I want to thank both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Haifa, and all the fans," she said. "Thank you for fighting for us. We must continue to fight for all the other hostages still in Gaza. Yalla, Hapoel!"

An emotional speech

Damari then took the microphone, her voice filled with emotion.

“My dear brothers and sisters in the stands, my dear Maccabi family – I cannot find the words to express the deep gratitude I feel in my heart. In my darkest days in captivity, you were my light. On the rare days I had access to a radio, I heard we had won the championship [referring to Maccabi’s 2023/24 league title], and I screamed – even when it was forbidden to scream!”

“When I was released, I learned about your struggle – the chants, the signs, the prayers. You never gave up on me,” she continued. “Maccabi Tel Aviv is not just a team; it is a family. You have proven it at every moment, and my heart is filled with love for you.

“But my heart is also heavy. It has been 526 days and 74 Shabbats since Gali and Zivi Berman, the dear twins, my soulmates, were taken. I stand here today and swear – we will not stop until they return home. Our struggle is not over. Like true Maccabistim [Maccabi supporters], we will fight with all our strength and soul until everyone comes back. This is the true meaning of loyalty, of unity, of a true yellow heart.”

With that, Damari walked toward the Maccabi fan section, and as she raised her arms, the entire stadium erupted into song, chanting for Maccabi in a show of unity and strength.

Following the emotional ceremony, the match itself took place, with Maccabi Tel Aviv defeating Hapoel Haifa 3-0.

Osher Davida opened the scoring in the seventh minute, while Roy Revivo doubled the lead just before halftime with a header off a Gaby Kanichowsky corner. In the second half, Ido Shachar sealed the victory in the 60th minute.

Hapoel Haifa’s Thiemoko Diarra and Dramane Salou were both shown red cards just five minutes apart, further sealing their team’s fate.

After the game, Maccabi coach Zarko Lazetic reflected on the significance of the night.

“It’s incredible what they survived. That’s the most important thing – their lives. We talked about it in the dressing room, and for the players, it was extra motivation for the game.”

Goal scorer Ido Shachar echoed the sentiment.

“Before anything, what we saw today with Emily was incredible. It gave us energy. I can tell you we all had shivers. We felt something we’ve never experienced before. We’re so happy she’s here with Romi.”

When asked about Damari leading the chants with the crowd, Shachar smiled.

“Amazing – chills. The first goal was for her. We started the game with energy, and I believe that helped us.”

Meanwhile, Hapoel Haifa also embraced the moment, hosting Gonen in their dressing room before kickoff. Coach Ronny Levy later reflected on the experience.

“It was an incredibly emotional event with Romi and Emily. We’ve known Romi’s father since the day she was taken. He always remained optimistic, saying she would return home. The most important thing is the people. We want everyone to come home safely, and we hope they will.”

Though Maccabi Tel Aviv may have claimed victory on the pitch, the true triumph of the night belonged to Damari and Gonen – a reminder of the unbreakable spirit of those who have endured the unimaginable, and the unwavering support of a nation still fighting to bring its people home.