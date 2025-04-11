Strength meets sea: IDF orphans, Olympic athletes unite for inspirational day in Eilat

In a moving initiative led by the Olympic Committee of Israel and the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, dozens of bereaved children took part in a special Olympic-themed day this week in Eilat. Held as part of the “Otzma” (Strength) camp, the event brought together IDF orphans and Olympic athletes for a day of water sports and beach activities inspired by the values of the Olympic movement.

The event, now in its third year, took place at Sun Bay Beach in Eilat, with the support of the Eilat Municipality and the Eilat Sailing Club. Participants were divided into age groups and rotated through various activity stations – including sailing, kayaking, and beach sports – guided by Olympic athletes who volunteered their time to mentor, play, and inspire.

Among the athletes taking part were Sharon Kantor, Shahar Tibi, Tamar Steinberg, Daniela Peleg, Maya Morris, Yuval Freilich, Ofek Elimelech, Nitai Hasson, Shay Kakon, Eli Zuckerman, and Limor Mizrachi.

“The meeting between IDF orphans and Olympic athletes is far more than a sports day—it’s a powerful expression of inner strength, perseverance, and hope,” said Adv. Zehava Gross Meidan, Chair of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.

“Watching our children laugh, dare, and grow, accompanied by such inspiring figures, is a reminder that even from pain, greatness can emerge. We are proud of this meaningful partnership with the Olympic Committee and honored to provide our children with moments of light, connection, and purpose.” Israeli Olympians Daniela Peleg and Yuval Freilich at this week's event in Eilat (credit: SHANI BOIMEL/COURTESY)

The Olympic Committee of Israel places strong emphasis on social engagement and education through sport.“The partnership between the Olympic Committee and the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization reflects an educational vision that puts values at the forefront,” said Yarden Har-Lev, Head of the Committee’s Education Department.

“This Olympic Day, held in honor of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, embodies the Olympic belief that sport is more than competition – it is a vehicle for social change and community resilience,” they continued.

Throughout the day, the children engaged not only in physical activities but also in moments of connection – with each other and with their athlete mentors – helping to foster a sense of belonging and strength through shared experience.

Eilat Mayor gives welcome

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri welcomed the children and athletes with open arms, noting the city’s role as a safe haven during difficult times.

“At the outbreak of the war, Eilat became a national refuge – and like many cities, we too lost some of our best,” he said. “It is both natural and moving that from here, a city of sport, resilience, and hope, we host such a powerful gathering that highlights the strength of human connection. Eilat is proud to be part of these moments and to serve as a warm home for all of Israel.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The collaboration between the Olympic Committee and the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization will continue throughout the year, with additional activities planned to offer moments of empowerment, enrichment, and support – reminding these children that while they carry great loss, they are not alone.