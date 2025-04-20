Israeli gymnasts shine at European Acrobatic Championships

Israel’s national acrobatic gymnastics team delivered a standout performance at the 2025 European Championships in Luxembourg on Saturday, capturing two gold medals and two silvers in a historic day for the delegation.

The senior men’s group of Or Abraham, Lior Borodin, Rotem Amihai, and Tomer Offir topped the podium after three consistent routines – Balance, Dynamic, and Combined – earning the all-around title.

The quartet, who have been training together for over five years and were silver medalists at the previous European Championships, executed a technically demanding and polished final routine that clinched the gold over teams from Great Britain and Germany.

Israel’s second gold came in the mixed pairs category, where seasoned duo Amy Refaeli and Yonatan Fridman dazzled with a flawless Combined routine that earned them a score of 29.040 – the highest of the day in any category. Their total of 86.000 comfortably secured first place ahead of Ukraine and Germany. Fridman and Refaeli, both veterans of the sport, have previously medaled at World Cup events and were considered strong contenders heading into the championships.

In the women’s groups final, Israel’s team of Ori Dekel, Sivan Gerber, and Roni Rotman took silver after a dynamic and emotionally expressive performance. The trio, who finished just behind Portugal, improved significantly from qualification and edged out several strong teams, including France and Belgium. European Acrobatic Championship Luxembourg 2025 Israel Mixed Pair takes the Gold with the highest score of the competition. (credit: Noya Gindes)

Bronze in women's pairs event

Israel also earned bronze in the women’s pairs event with Maya Velner and Rony Cohen. After qualifying second, they were narrowly edged out by Great Britain in the final rankings. Still, their placement marked another milestone for Israeli acrobatic gymnastics.

With four medals – including two golds – Israel emerged as one of the top nations at this year’s championships, reflecting the growing strength and depth of the country’s acrobatic gymnastics program.