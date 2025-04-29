Child injured by firework at Teddy Stadium during Beitar Jerusalem match

An 8-year-old boy suffered second-degree burns after being struck by a firework during a soccer match on Monday night between Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Haifa at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

Un niño resultó herido con quemaduras tras el lanzamiento de bengalas durante un partido entre el Beitar Jerusalén y el Maccabi Haifa. El partido se detuvo y los jugadores abandonaron el campo en el minuto 19Los barras bravas tienen el mismo coeficiente intelectual en todo el… pic.twitter.com/75xyoXglmI — @IsraelVive (@IsraelVive1948) April 28, 2025

The incident occurred early in the game, leading to a temporary suspension of play and raising serious concerns about stadium safety and fan behavior.

The match saw Maccabi Haifa secure a 2-1 victory over Beitar Jerusalem. However, the game's outcome was overshadowed by the injury to the young spectator, who was attending the match with his family.

According to reports, the firework was launched from the Beitar Jerusalem fan section and struck the boy in the chest. Fireworks and flares at a Beitar Jerusalem soccer match at Teddy Stadium, April 28, 2025. (credit: screenshot)

He was promptly treated by Magen David Adom personnel and evacuated to Hadassah Hospital for further care.

*Teddy Stadium:* Despite the confiscation of hundreds of pieces of illegal pyrotechnics, Beitar fans managed to conceal so many additional pieces that police had to stop the game for fear of a danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/pGS9zRdhuP — ♠️✡︎חי️❰̶̶͟͞꙰꙰❱̶̙̞͢▹͍►͍ (@AdelBadel7) April 28, 2025

The boy's mother, Adele Zohar, recounted the harrowing experience.

"We were there with the whole family. We came from the south for a children's experience. Flashes and fireworks started, and one hit Nathan. Just before it did, I told my brother that they would hit us. I heard screams and saw a large firework go into his shirt. We took off the shirt and cried for help. They came quickly and evacuated him to the hospital."

In response to the incident, police arrested two 20-year-old Beitar Jerusalem fans suspected of smuggling pyrotechnic devices into the stadium and launching the firework that injured the child.

One of the suspects was caught on video celebrating after the firework was ignited. Authorities are seeking to extend their detention as investigations continue.

The match was halted for approximately 15 minutes following the incident. After consultations among police officials and stadium authorities, the decision was made to resume play – a move that has drawn criticism from safety officials.

A representative from the Fire and Rescue Services expressed concern, stating that allowing the match to proceed after such a serious injury sets a dangerous precedent.

Beitar Jerusalem responds to the incident

אוהדים יקרים. חווית הכדורגל שרצינו כולנו לקבל אמש נפגמה בעקבות מעשה חסר אחריות ומסוכן של שני אנשים שנעצרו על ידי המשטרה. המועדון נמצא בקשר שוטף עם המשפחה והילד, וכמובן שנלווה אותו לאורך התקופה הקרובה. >> pic.twitter.com/b8dRwPCX4V — Beitar Jerusalem FC (@fcbeitar) April 29, 2025

Beitar Jerusalem condemned the actions of the individuals involved and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. The club emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety of all fans and called for stricter enforcement against the use of illegal pyrotechnics in stadiums.

"The fans who launched the fireworks will be permanently banned by the club,” said the team in a statement. “We once again call for harsher penalties and fast, decisive action by the authorities. We will continue working to ensure that Teddy Stadium is a joyful and safe place for all fans.”

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about fan behavior and the measures needed to prevent similar occurrences in the future.