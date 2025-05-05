End of an era: Maccabi Haifa parts ways with Barak Bachar and Gal Alberman

In a dramatic shake-up that marks the end of one of the most successful chapters in Maccabi Haifa’s history, the club announced Sunday the immediate dismissal of head coach Barak Bachar following a humiliating 5-1 derby defeat to Hapoel Haifa.

Alongside him, professional director Gal Alberman will also leave his post – though only at the end of the current season.

“This is one of my difficult moments as a coach,” Bachar acknowledged following the game, before knowing his final fate. “Nothing worked out from the first moment to the last. There’s nothing to analyze professionally as this was a difficult and shameful experience. It hurts and it’s unpleasant to hear the chants from the frustrated fans but I can understand the crowd. Obviously this game has consequences, right now we’re hurting, frustrated and we need to pick up the guys. It was a shameful game, we’re all to blame and I’m at the top.”

As of Monday, there were no public statements from Bachar regarding his dismissal.

The decision follows a turbulent season that fell far short of expectations for the Greens, who were once again expected to contend for the Israeli Premier League title under Bachar's leadership. Instead, the club finds itself third in the table, 12 points behind joint-leaders Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beersheba, with just three matches remaining.

“This is a sad moment, but also a necessary one,” a senior club official told local media. “The derby result was the final straw in a season full of disappointments.”

In an official statement, Maccabi Haifa said: “Meetings were held today between the club’s management, the sports director Gal Alberman, and head coach Barak Bachar. It was decided that Bachar would be dismissed immediately, and Alberman will conclude his duties at the end of the season. We thank them for many joyful and emotional moments over the past few years.”

Until a permanent replacement is found, youth team coach Itai Mordechai will assume interim coaching duties.

High hopes of Bachar reigniting Haifa dashed

Bachar’s return to Haifa last summer, following an abbreviated and unremarkable stint at Red Star Belgrade, was intended to reignite the fire of his earlier triumphs. During his first spell from 2020 to 2023, he led Maccabi Haifa to three consecutive league titles, ending a decade-long title drought and cementing his legacy with a historic qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2022.

However, the second term has been the mirror opposite. Haifa crashed out of the State Cup early, lost the Toto Cup final, and have struggled for consistency throughout the league campaign. Eight league defeats – including two to Beitar Jerusalem, a 3-0 loss to Hapoel Beersheba, and Saturday’s derby thrashing – were too much for the club’s management and fans to stomach.

Chants calling for Bachar to resign echoed through Sammy Ofer Stadium even before the final whistle in the derby. The club’s leadership made the decision shortly after.

“This second spell just didn’t work,” a club source admitted. “Everyone hoped he would recapture the magic, but it became clear the connection was broken.”

Though Alberman will remain in his role until the summer, his departure is no less symbolic. A key figure at Maccabi Haifa since 2017, he has served as a player, assistant coach, head of scouting, and, since 2021, the club’s professional director.

In a farewell statement, Alberman reflected with dignity and gratitude on his years at the club:

“Since 2017, I have lived Maccabi Haifa 24/7. We’ve experienced difficult moments – like last night – but I choose to remember the magical ones: the championships, the unforgettable matches in Israel and Europe, and the journey we’ve taken together.”

Alberman also thanked club owner Ya’akov Shahar and fellow executives Uzi Mor and Or Barak “for the opportunity and trust,” and offered appreciation to current and past CEOs Assaf Ben-Dov and Itzik Ovadia “for their guidance and shared path.”

“And finally,” he added, “a big thank you to the fans of Maccabi Haifa, who entered my heart, even if I didn’t always show it. You were always there – in good times and in bad, everywhere, in Israel and in Europe. I will continue to follow this huge club with pride and appreciation.”

Despite the sour ending, Bachar’s legacy at Maccabi Haifa remains largely untarnished. In just three years, he turned a dormant giant into a domestic powerhouse and brought European nights back to Haifa.

His six total league titles as a head coach – three with Haifa and three with Hapoel Beersheba – tie the Israeli record held by Dror Kashtan and David Schweitzer.

“This wasn’t the ending any of us wanted,” said a former player who worked under Bachar. “But you can’t erase what he accomplished here. He brought belief back to this club.”

The club is now expected to begin a search for new leadership. Among the names already rumored is Barak Itzhaki, the former Maccabi Tel Aviv forward turned manager.

For Maccabi Haifa’s devoted fanbase, Sunday’s announcement is both a relief and a moment of reflection. The hopes for another title were dashed, but the standards Bachar helped reestablish remain. The next chapter must live up to the one that just ended.

As Alberman said, “A strong professional infrastructure has been built here, which will continue to serve the club in the future.”

Indeed, Maccabi Haifa will move on – but it won’t soon forget the Bachar era, its rise, its fall, and all the emotions in between.