Benayoun out at Israel National Team; Bachar to take over from Hazan as coach?

Longtime Israel soccer star Yossi Benayoun will not remain as general manager of the National Team, the Israel Football Association (IFA) announced in a statement on Tuesday night.

The decision follows Israel's failure to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 after losing to Iceland 4-1 in Budapest in the qualifying play-off semifinals last week.

The 43-year-old Benayoun, who played as a midfielder for top clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal, took up his position with the blue-and-white squad in March 2022 on a two-year contract with an option for two more. But due to the loss, the IFA has now informed Benayoun about the decision not to exercise the extension option.

The fan-favorite "Diamond of Dimona", Benayoun enjoyed a 20-year international career rom 1998 to 2018 and is Israel's most capped player of all time with 102 caps, and its joint third top scorer with 24 international goals.

In addition to this club play abroad, Benayoun also had stints with Hapoel Beersheba, Maccabi Haifa (twice), Beitar Jerusalem (twice), Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Maccabi Petah Tikva before hanging up his cleats in 2019.

Israel's Sport5 reported that the IFA will also part ways with the team's head coach, Alon Hazan, and appoint Barak Bachar as the successor.

Barak Bachar

Bachar, 44, won six Israeli Premier League titles between 2016 and 2023, with Hapoel Beersheb and Maccabi Haifa.

He started the current season as head coach of Serbian champion Red Star Belgrade but was fired in late December last year.

Israel's next campaign will be between September and November in League A of the UEFA Nations League, where they will play against France, Belgium, and Italy.