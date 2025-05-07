Hapoel Jerusalem partners with IsrALS

During the playoff games this May, the team will feature a special video message on the giant screen at Pais Arena in Jerusalem, encouraging fans to support IsrALS through the upcoming 12th annual “Friends Race for ALS,” scheduled for Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. in Ramat Hasharon.

This race is a significant fundraising event for the association, providing critical support for ALS patients and research initiatives.

The video features Debbie Admoni Zinner, 41, who was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 19. Her story exemplifies the resilience and determination of those battling this debilitating disease.

Alon Kramer, CEO of Hapoel “Bank Yahav” Jerusalem, shared a personal connection to the cause.

“Raising awareness for ALS and securing funds for research are crucial steps toward finding a cure. My older brother, Avichai Kramer, was diagnosed with ALS during his studies and has tirelessly worked to advance research and fundraising efforts, despite the severe limitations imposed by this devastating disease. Collaborating with IsrALS is a privilege, and we are committed to supporting their initiatives for ALS patients in Israel.” Debi Admoni (credit: D-ID company)

Men were largest group of sufferers of ALS in Israel last year

In 2024, 120 new ALS cases were diagnosed in Israel, with 61% being men. ALS is an incurable disease that affects the nerves controlling muscles, leading to complete muscle paralysis. Life expectancy post-diagnosis ranges from a few months to several years. Established in 2005, IsrALS is the sole organization in Israel dedicated to supporting newly diagnosed and long-term ALS patients and their families, while actively promoting research to find a cure.

Efrat Carmi, CEO of IsrALS, expressed gratitude for the partnership.

“We thank the management of Hapoel ‘Bank Yahav’ Jerusalem for their commitment to the ALS community in Israel. This collaboration is an exciting and unique opportunity to expand support for our association, especially in this challenging year. The Friends Race is a critical financial anchor that enables us to develop new programs, enhance support for patients and families, and advance groundbreaking research to find a cure for ALS. Founded by the late Shay Rishoni, the race began as a vision to find a cure for ALS and support patients, evolving into a vibrant and meaningful annual tradition.”

The partnership between Hapoel Jerusalem and IsrALS highlights the power of sports organizations to drive social change and support vital health causes. Fans and supporters are encouraged to participate in the Friends Race and contribute to the ongoing fight against ALS.