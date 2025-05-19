Holon pulls out tough quarterfinal series over Herzliya

Hapoel Holon slipped by Bnei Herzliya 83-81 to win Game 5 and take their quarterfinal series 3-2 to advance to the semifinals, where Maccabi Tel Aviv awaits.

The Purples had won the opening two games of the series, but Herzliya came back to knot it all up at two games apiece to set up the winner-take-all decider. However, Guy Kaplan’s team was able to come away with the pivotal victory with a gutsy performance by MVP Iftach Ziv.

Herzliya got off to a fast start, but Ziv, Idan Zalmanson, and Justin Alston built up a double-digit lead for Holon. However, John Meeks, Shalev Lugashi, and Elijah Stewart cut down the gap as Holon took a slim 41-39 advantage into halftime.

Meeks and Stewart continued to score for Herzliya. Still, Zalmanson and Ziv countered for Herzliya, as did Michale Kyser, and Ziv ultimately hit the game-winning shot to send Holon to the semifinals.

Kyser scored 18 points, Zalmanson added 17 points, while Ziv and Alston both scored 14 points in the win. Stewart scored 22 points, Meeks put in 19 points, and Lugashi scored 10 points in the loss.

“We started off very focused, and we were able to take an early double-digit lead,” Hapoel Holon’s Kaplan said. “But just like in the last two games, we allowed them to come back into the game, but we made some very big shots, and we were also able to make a huge stop as well to close out the win.”

“Holon will continue on and we will not,” a disappointed Bnei Herzliya coach, Yehu Orland, began. “We were in the final four of the State Cup and a basket or two from the final four of the league playoffs. I don’t want to go into all of the tough times we had with the roster, but all in all, we had a good season and our fans really recognized that as they came out to support us all year long.”

Zalmanson also spoke about the game from Holon’s perspective.

“It was amazing, this was a tough series, and we expected it. We talked about how hard it was after the last game, but in a long season that wasn’t what we had expected, this was a nice present. The fans deserve this, as does management, and here we are in the semifinals. We are thrilled, and we still have plenty of work to do.”

Herzliya captain Frederic Bourdillon reflected on the loss and the season.

“It’s tough to speak right now. We came back from 0-2 in the series, and no one expected us to do that. This was a game that was a real battle, super hard, and everybody enjoyed it, both fans and players. The two teams are equal, and it’s tough to lose Game 5 and not go to the semifinals.”