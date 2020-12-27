Avdija nets 5 points in 2nd game

Deni Avdija booked his second game in the National Basketball Association late Saturday night, with his Washington Wizards team falling to 0-2 on the season with 130-120 loss to the Orlando Magic.
The 19-year-old Israeli rookie started his second game in a row and hit both of his shots (including a three-pointer) and finished with five points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes on the court.
Avdija, whose team finished -7 in his time on the floor, made a nice driving lay-up while being fouled, though he missed the ensuing free-throw. The 19-year-old swingman has hit all five of his shots over the course of the two games, and looks comfortable among the world’s top hoopsters.
Terrence Ross scored 25 points off the bench as Orlando continued its mastery of host Washington.
Nikola Vucevic collected 22 points and 17 rebounds and Maryland native Markelle Fultz had 21 points for the Magic, who scored at least 120 points en route to winning all four games against the Wizards last season.
Washington’s Bradley Beal answered a 31-point performance in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia with 39 on Saturday. Russell Westbrook recorded his second straight triple-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards in defeat.
Reuters contributed to this report.
