Blue-and-white batters on deck in Tokyo

The blue-and-white team gelled into an elite unit full of swag and unity, having completed a grueling two-week training camp in the northeast United States, which included nine exhibition games in eight cities earlier this month.

“We’ve fought through ups and downs,” said Jon Moscot, a former Cincinnati Reds pitcher. “Believe me, we’re going to go deep into this tournament.’’

Moscot, who had fought his own way back after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, was in top form during the exhibition games, throwing darts along with a complete arsenal of pitches. Moscot and former Houston Astros hurler Josh Zeid anchor a strong pitching staff that is critical to winning a medal over 11 days of competition, which may require up to seven games, depending on the outcome of play.

While waiting to board his flight for Japan, Zeid spoke with The Jerusalem Post.

“I’m going to leave it all out there on the field- on every pitch,” said the 34-year-old American-Israeli.

The hard-throwing yet soft-spoken Zeid can back up his words with results, having played a key role during Israel’s monumental 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC) sixth-place finish, including a 2-1 victory over Korea. These veteran hurlers are joined by talented left-handers, former A’s pitcher Jeremy Bleich and fire-baller Alex Katz, as well as several others who’ve proven themselves in international play under manager Eric Holtz’s watchful eye.

The baseball competition begins with a Group Stage in which the six teams are divided into two groups of three, wherein each team plays two games to determine its ranking for the next “knockout” stage. Initial group assignment was determined last month according to the latest world ranking. Group A includes host Japan (World No. 1); Mexico (WR 5); and the Dominican Republic (WR 7). Israel (WR 24) begins its medal quest in Group B, together with Korea (WR 3) and the USA (WR 4).

With only six teams competing for three medals, the boys in blue-and-white have a week to acclimate to the venue while adhering to the strict COVID -protocols before beginning their first round of group play by taking on the defending 2012 gold medal-winning Korean side next Thursday, July 29, followed by Team USA on Friday, July 30. (Both games begin very conveniently for Israeli fans at 1 p.m. Jerusalem time and are tentatively set for television broadcast on Sport5).

Following these opening games, virtually anything can happen, hence the intensity expressed by Zeid and Moscot was echoed by several of their teammates.

Former MLB right-handed slugger Danny Valencia was increasingly pleased with his swing over the last two weeks, which saw him progressively hit not only bombs over the left field fence but also powerful shots to all fields. Fans who showed up early were treated to see Israel’s elite take batting practice. The camaraderie around the cage was evident as Valencia was joined by 2017 WBC star and 10 year big-league vet Ryan Lavarnway, four-time All-Star and twice 30-30 (HR and stolen bases) club-member Ian Kinsler and power-hitting Nick Rickles (a Team Israel vet since its first 2011 WBC campaign).

Along with Mitch Glasser, who showed he can go deep by hitting two massive dingers in one game, these right-handed long ball threats are complemented by Israel’s left-handed hitters who showed that Israel has punch from both sides of the plate.

Blake Gailen, who led Israel in two of its 2019 European tournaments and recently led the Australian league in HRs, is joined by fellow outfielder and similarly built Rob Paller. Israel’s offensive potency was most evident in the DC area game when – down to its last outs – Israel sent up its youngest Sabra player, left-handed hitting catcher Tal Erel, who lined an opposite double, bringing up Paller, who crushed the next pitch 400 feet over the right centerfield wall for a game-winning two run blast.

Among the who's who of Washington's Jewish community in attendance was Washington Nationals Managing Partner Mark Lerner, who came to see the team along with his newest draft pick, Orthodox high school phenom Elie Kligman. Kligman, while not on Israel’s Tokyo-bound roster, had been working out and traveling with the team, impressing everyone with his skills on the mound and behind the plate.

When asked for his impressions of Team Israel, Lerner, who knows a lot about building championship ball clubs (especially those which overcame great odds, like his 2019 World Series Champion Nationals), said: “[I am] delighted to be here tonight to support Team Israel. What a thrill for this sellout crowd to be able to send them off in style to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games. There is a World Series atmosphere here tonight.”

General manager Peter Kurz repeatedly thanked the crowds supporting Team Israel, calling them “the 25th man on our roster” by rooting and supporting Team Israel through the JNF.

Israel’s hitting and pitching are backed up by solid defense, which was a joy to behold throughout the training camp. Alongside reliable shortstop Scotty Bircham, third baseman Ty Kelly showed brilliance especially in starting double plays with perfect throws to Kinsler, who put on a clinic at second base in pivoting and making the relay throw look effortless.

Valencia has made a great conversion to first base while retaining his hot corner instincts for gobbling up anything hit or thrown his way. Expect Lavarnway to show his savvy and skills behind the plate and punish any baserunners who have the Chutzpah of attempting to steal off his cannon arm. Fans will enjoy watching Gailen captaining and positioning his fellow outfielders.

Some of the particularly memorable moments were tint nuances that showed the players’ respect for their heritage in representing the Jewish state. Erev Tisha Be’av, DJ Sharabi quietly read Megillat Eicha in his bubbled hotel room then late the next day broke his fast and then broke the bats of the three hitters he faced in relief after sundown. To a man, the players all expressed a sense of purpose in representing Israel and view this as crowning achievement in their personal and professional careers.

After years of qualifying, roster building and anticipation among baseball fans, the Israel National Team is finally on the cusp of history in Tokyo. With six teams and three medals to be handed out, it should be a dramatic and wild tournament. So step up to the plate and enjoy the ride.