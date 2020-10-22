The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Courage in Motion ride not slowed by coronavirus

Despite travel difficulties, annual Beit Halochem cycling event to benefit disabled IDF veterans takes place in Israel and Canada.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 22:42
PARTICIPANTS RIDE in the 2020 Courage in Motion event. (photo credit: COURAGE IN MOTION/COURTESY)
PARTICIPANTS RIDE in the 2020 Courage in Motion event.
(photo credit: COURAGE IN MOTION/COURTESY)
Every year, for the past 13 years, Israeli veteran riders have cycled with Canadian partners who come to Israel especially for Courage in Motion bike ride.
This year, due to COVID-19, Canadian riders could not come to Israel and so a cross-continental trip took place in Israel and Canada at the same time.
Beit Halochem Canada initiated Courage in Motion to raise funds for the purchase of equipment and to run special programs for disabled IDF veterans.
This week, each Canadian cyclist joined an Israeli veteran rider and they registered as a couple, but rode separately at the same time in two countries.
The event, which followed all coronavirus protocols, allowed more cyclists to participate – including those who prefer cycling in the gym or at home.
Hundreds of riders rode in the event, 62 of them disabled Israeli veterans from the four Israel Beit Halochem centers – Haifa, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Beersheba.
“Each year, as this five-day journey takes us through Israel, old friends reunite and new friendships form,” said Executive Director of Beit Halochem Canada Lisa Levy, an avid cyclist herself.
“It is an incredible experience. However, it’s also our largest fundraiser on behalf of the men and women injured while protecting Israel for us all. With travel impossible this year, we regrouped to ensure our disabled veterans would still be helped.”



