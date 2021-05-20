The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Foreign players reactions show Israel must embrace own athletes - opinion

Talent development is thrust into the spotlight with many imports voicing concerns and leaving the country amid conflict with Hamas.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
MAY 20, 2021 23:57
OMRI CASSPI has been one of Israel's greatest basketball ambassadors for more than a decade, but the country has to focus on producing more homegrown talent that will stay and play in the local leagues. (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
OMRI CASSPI has been one of Israel's greatest basketball ambassadors for more than a decade, but the country has to focus on producing more homegrown talent that will stay and play in the local leagues.
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
As the Israel Basketball League resumed play on Thursday night in northern areas of the country, many teams will have to make do with makeshift rosters to finish off the regular season and head into the playoffs.
Over the course of the past couple of weeks, a good number of foreign players, primarily from the United States, headed back home due to the security situation in the Holy Land.
As the league relies heavily on foreign players, Americans who for the most part come to Israel to play their trade for a season and then depart to the next stop in their hoops careers. Not all, but most of these players very rarely play more than one year in Israel as most teams have to overhaul their imports every single year like a revolving door.
Over the course of the season, a team may also change up its foreigners and some may only end up playing a couple of games before being cut. Just look at Ness Ziona, which flipped three imports this past season in a move that not only saved its campaign – which was off to a 1-5 start – but also allowed the club to win its first European title last month when it captured the FIBA Europe Cup.
Whereas the Israel soccer league uses its import allotment to supplement and hopefully help improve the local players, the basketball teams look at the foreigners in most cases to be the stars of the show. Without the Americans, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Holon, Hapoel Jerusalem and other teams would have massive trouble competing in Europe as well as in the domestic league.
The base of Israeli basketball players who can play in the top league is weak and it was made even weaker when the league put a limit on naturalized Israelis. Those are players who immigrated to Israel and became citizens in order to play and in some cases live for the rest of their lives in the country and do not count against the foreigner cap.
When the missiles started coming fast and furious into Israel from the Gaza Strip via Hamas and Islamic terrorists, the import players were frightened and rightfully so. Many received calls, texts messages from their loved ones back home in the United States wanting them to come back home. That is totally understandable and as someone who made Aliyah 17 years ago, my extended family was just as worried.
However, my family has been to Israel many times and also knows and understands the actual situation on the ground, whereas the foreign players’ families do not and digest their news from places like CNN, which usually doesn’t do the Holy Land much justice, if any.
Hearing air raid sirens is definitely not fun, to say the least, and when missiles are landing in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Holon, it can make for a very harrowing situation. There’s no doubt that this is not something that the foreign players expected, but any time you sign a contract to play in Israel, this can be the unfortunate reality of living here.
Imports have been the lifeblood of the league for decades and while they are appreciated and in many cases loved by the fans, there must be a movement to continue to train more and more native Israelis and naturalized Israelis to play in the league and become those who can be counted on through thick and thin.
Some foreign players began publishing posts across social media stating that the league should be cancelled immediately. These messages rang very, very hollow.
What was most shocking to me was that there was not one mention from the players of Israel, their home away from home over the past season plus. This was very sad to see.
It’s not their fight to fight. But there is also a concept called “Hakarat Hatov” – gratitude and thanks – and there seemed to be very little of that.
The import players that remain should be acknowledged and thanked. The league must go on despite the imports who have left and will leave. This is our league – our Israeli league. It won’t be a perfect ending; indeed, it will be far from it with many teams having makeshift rosters, but we must end it on the court instead of off of it.
No one is expecting the imports to be at the forefront of this battle and neither should they be. But let this be a lesson to the teams.
Keep working on developing the youth – Yam Madar, Noam Dovrat, Tamir Blatt, Iftach Ziv, Yovel Zoosman and Deni Avdija are just a few of the native Israelis who were developed and shone from the local system.
Keep working hard on finding quality Jewish players from the Diaspora – such as Spencer Weisz, Frederic Bourdillon, John Dibartolomeo, Willy Workman and Ben Eisenhardt, who should all be treated as equals just as their fellow Israelis.
That is where the real future of Israeli basketball lies.
Joshua Halickman, the Sports Rabbi, covers Israeli sports and organizes Israel sports adventures for tourists and residents (www.sportsrabbi.com). Follow the Sports Rabbi on Twitter @thesportsrabbi or feel free to contact the Sports Rabbi at sportsrabbi9@gmail.com.


Tags sports basketball omri casspi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza operation is like no other military op. in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by