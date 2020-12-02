Israel to host judo Grand Slam in Tel Aviv

The International Judo Federation (IJF) selected Tel Aviv to host one of its iconic Grand Slam tournaments in February 2021, an Israeli judo official confirmed this week.

At an open training session for the Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) cycling team, which took place at the Sylvan Adams Velodrome in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israel Judo Association President Moshe Ponte announced that Israel will have the unique opportunity to welcome champions from around the globe to the White City to compete in the international tournament early next year.

“Today we received great news,” said Ponte. “One of the most prestigious competitions in the world is coming to Israel. The Grand Slam will take place here in February, during an Olympic year.

“It will be critical for Olympic qualification criteria, which ensures great competition. All the greats will be coming here to ensure their participation in the Olympics.”

Israel has hosted the IJF’s marquee Grand Prix tournament in Tel Aviv for the past two years. In 2018, Israel also hosted the European Judo Championships.

Building upon the success of the past two Grand Prix events, the IJF decided to up the ante and select Tel Aviv to host one of its seven Grand Slam tournaments in 2021.

Grand Slam tournaments are one of the many classifications of competition held by the IJF annually. Throughout the year judokas earn World Ranking List (WRL) points by competing in sanctioned IJF tournaments, opens and championships. Placement in these events determine a judoka’s world rank and during an Olympic year it ultimately decides whether or not they qualify, essentially raising the competition up a notch every four years.

Different classifications of competition offer differing amounts of points judokas can earn towards their world ranking. In terms of importance, Grand Slam tournaments rank third among the classifications of international judo competitions, falling just behind the Masters Invitational and the World Championships, although ahead of a Grand Prix.

“Israelis are winners and we need to nurture our capabilities,” said Canadian-Israeli philanthropist and co-owner of the ISN cycling team Sylvan Adams at the velodrome. “The entire State of Israel is proud of you all. Judo is an extraordinary model of success, which continues to produce winners and gold medals.”

Adams added that he has a plan to further Israeli sports towards a run of gold medals in the near future, and intends to continue supporting Israeli judo as he has done for many other athletic disciplines in the past.

Adams and Ponte were joined at the velodrome by the Minister of Culture and Sport Hili Tropper, who congratulated the Israeli judokas who have won medals in international competitions in the past, and welcomed the news of Tel Aviv’s selection and Israel’s honor to host a Grand Slam.

“You are all incredible winners,” said Tropper. “In judo, Israel has won one of the greatest number of medals in relation to the size of its population. Your marvelous achievements are always such sweet successes, especially during such difficult times.

“You have brought a great deal of pleasure to Israel with your talent, teamwork, your coaches and most of all your great spirit,” he added. “It is the most beautiful symbol. From all over the country, we appreciate all your work wholeheartedly.”