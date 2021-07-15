The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli archer Itay Shanny takes aim at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Shanny is known for his use of visualization, a practice that is becoming more popular in the competitive archery community.

By GABRIELLE ABRAMS  
JULY 15, 2021 14:54
Israeli Olympic archer Itay Shanny. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel’s first Olympic archer, Itay Shanny, will compete this summer in Tokyo. The 22-year old confirmed his spot in the Games through an impressive performance in the final qualifying tournament in Paris. Shanny placed 23rd out of 94 competitors in the initial round and then went on to dominate in a series of knockout rounds. In his final win of the tournament Shanny beat out Croatian archer Alen Remar, who placed 7th in the qualification round, to finish in the final eight and qualify for the Olympics. 

Shanny is known for his use of visualization, a practice that is becoming more popular in the competitive archery community. Visualization uses vividness and controllability to stimulate the experience of succeeding in competition, especially in high pressure situations. Shanny would dress in his full uniform, including laced shoes, and stand at the foot of his hotel bed prior to competition visualizing the atmosphere that he would experience the following day. These techniques were especially powerful during Covid when there were less opportunities for physical practice. 
While Shanny will be the first Israeli archer to compete in the Olympics, his coach Guy Matzkin also met the Olympic quota for competing in the London 2012 Games. However, Matzkin was unable to compete because he did not meet an additional Israeli benchmark that Shanny met this year. 

Shanny and Matzkin are helping Israel archery level up and remain competitive on a larger scale. Israel has won four international medals in the past two years, compared to just one international junior medal in 20 years prior to 2018. 


