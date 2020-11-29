

Linoy Ashram wins the 2020 European all-around title after the tie with Alina Harnasko is broken based on the technical deductions pic.twitter.com/h1WAeKJHyn November 29, 2020

Her win marks the first time an Israeli gymnast has won the gold medal in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. Alongside her competed fellow Israeli gymnast, Nicole Zelikman, who also took part in the competition, finishing in fifth place.



Ashram also won the Shooting Star award which, according to the European Gymnastics site, "aims to put a gymnast with an exceptional story in the spotlight, someone who is an inspiration for the future generation of gymnasts and the general public alike."

"Linoy has well and truly put Israel on the map in rhythmic gymnastics, starting in the juniors ranks and continuing in the senior competition, where, so far, she has won bronze all-around at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, upgrading to silver in 2018. At the 2019 European Games she placed second all-around and won 2 apparatus finals. Just minutes ago she became the first Israeli European all-around champion, and the first non-Russian to win since 1997," the award announcement states.

The achievement signals more great news for Israel, whose rhythmic gymnastics team also won the gold on Friday in the group all round competition.

