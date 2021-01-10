Israeli NBA phenom Deni Avdija posts career-high night vs. Miami Heat

Israeli phenom Deni Avdija had a career night for the Washington Wizards, recording a personal high of 20 points while adding in five rebounds and five assists in Saturday night's loss to the Miami Heat.Washington was led by Avdija and Garrison Mathews, who scored 20 and 22 points, respectively. Rui Hachimura scored 17 points, while Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner added 13 points apiece. The Wizards, which extended their losing streak to three games, were playing without their three top scorers for most of the game - presenting Avdija with the opportunity to see more playing time than the rookie would normally expect.NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal was placed in the COVID-19 protocol before the game due to contact tracing with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who he faced during Friday's loss in Boston. Russell Westbrook was sidelined with a quad injury and center Thomas Bryant suffered a left knee injury early in the first quarter and was taken for X-rays and an MRI.The trio entered the game collectively averaging 70.2 points, 21.5 rebounds and 17.6 assists per game.Leading 75-71 at intermission, the Heat took control of the game in the third quarter. Led by Butler's eight points, the Heat outscored the Wizards 28-15 in the quarter to take a 103-86 lead entering the final period. The Heat stretched their lead to as many as 24 in the final period before Washington made a push to get back in the game but never pulled to within four points.The Heat, who have alternated losses and wins since the season's outset, were coming off a 107-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday.
