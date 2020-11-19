The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Washington Wizards select Deni Avdija ninth overall in 2020 NBA draft

The Wizards were pleasantly surprised to be able to nab Avdija in the ninth pick and had him high on their draft board. They thought he'd be selected earlier in the first round.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 04:25
DENI AVDIJA has been projected as a top-10 NBA pick throughout the year, generally in the 4-8 range. More recently, however, there are rumblings that the 19-year-old Israeli will be selected closer toward the 2-5 range in next Wednesday's draft
DENI AVDIJA has been projected as a top-10 NBA pick throughout the year, generally in the 4-8 range. More recently, however, there are rumblings that the 19-year-old Israeli will be selected closer toward the 2-5 range in next Wednesday’s draft
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
The Washington Wizards selected Deni Avdija ninth overall in the 2020 NBA draft which led Deni's close family and friends to a rousing applause.
The Israeli sensation featured for Maccabi Tel Aviv for the past number of years and will now be taking his talents to America's capital city.

With the selection Avdija becomes Israel's first ever lottery pick, joining Omri Caspi who was selected twenty-third overall in the 2009 NBA draft.


Avdija will join Wizards star Bradley Beal and John Wall (who is expected to return after an extended injury period) along with rising star Rui Hachimura and will certainly be receiving plenty of playing time under head coach Scott Brooks. 
The Washington Wizards featured in the NBA bubble this past season, finishing ninth overall, with a record of 25 to 47.
“Israel is a small country, to represent the country and be in the highest spot is amazing,” Avdija told ESPN. “I’m super excited to take my game to the next level.”
Asked what message he has for his family, friends and fans at home in Israel, he said, “I love them and I’m  gonna make you proud.”


