The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Israeli soccer action heats up, team to travel to Europe

Mac TA, Mac Haifa, Beersheba all advance in Conference League as Ashdod falls * Hapoel tops Beitar in Toto Cup Jerusalem derby * Lille edges PSG at Bloomfield

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
AUGUST 5, 2021 10:19
LILLE PLAYERS celebrate their 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain this week at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv to win the French Super Cup. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
LILLE PLAYERS celebrate their 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain this week at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv to win the French Super Cup.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
There is plenty of Israeli soccer action going on around the country as a trio of teams moved onto the third round of Conference League play and the Toto Cup preseason competition got underway.
In addition, Paris Saint-Germain and Lille played the French Super Cup match at Bloomfield Stadium in what has turned out to be a very busy summer.
In continental action, Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Sutjeska 3-1 (3-1 aggregate) at Bloomfield Stadium to move into the third round of Conference League qualifying, where it will play Spartak Trnava. Osama Khalaila scored a first-half brace against Sutjeska while Elyon Almog added a late injury-time goal to seal the victory.
On Thursday, the yellow-and-blue will travel to Slovakia for the first leg of a two-legged tie against Spartak Trnava, which won its second-round matchup versus Romanian outfit Sepsi OSK.
Trnava, which was founded in 1923, last played in the group stages of a European competition back in 2018/19 when it featured in the Europa League. Should Maccabi get by Trnava, it will play the winner of the Kolos Kovalivka and Shakhter Karagandy matchup.
Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa pummeled Dinamo Tbilisi 5-1 (7-2 aggregate) at Sammy Ofer Stadium as Yuval Ashkenazi scored a late brace, Maor Levi and Omer Atzili tallied, while an own-goal sent the Greens onto the third round of the Conference League, where it will play HB Tórshavn.
The Faroe Islands-based club will visit Israel on Thursday for the first of two matches as the Greens will look to dispose of HB, which has never advanced to the group stages of a continental competition.
If Barack Bachar’s squad defeats HB Tórshavn, it will kick off versus the winner of the Neftçi Baku and HJK Helsinki tie.
Down south, Hapoel Beersheba blanked Arda 4-0 (6-0 on aggregate) thanks to goals by Elton Acolatse, Ramzi Safuri via a penalty, Eugene Ansah and Rotem Hatuel.
The Reds advanced to the third round of Conference League play, where they will face Śląsk Wrocław. The Polish squad will host Roni Levy’s team on Thursday as it looks to move on to the next round of qualification, where it will match up against the winner of the Rapid Wien and Anorthosis Famagusta two-legged tie.
By the Port City, Ashdod SC fell 0-1 to Qarabag (0-1 on aggregate) as Filip Ozobić’s goal stood up to help the Azerbaijani side advance to the next round and end Ashdod’s European dreams.
In Toto Cup play, Hapoel Jerusalem blanked Beitar Jerusalem 1-0 in the first capital city derby in 21 years as the Reds took the victory.
Hapoel took control of the match right from the get-go and deservedly took the lead in the 15th minute as Gony Naor nodded the ball into the goal and behind yellow-and-black ’keeper Itamar Nitzan.
The marker stood up as Hapoel continued to stymie the Beitar attack to take the three points and the victory to paint the city of Jerusalem red.
By the Carmel Mountain, Hapoel Haifa and Hapoel Hadera split the points as the sides played to a 1-1 draw.
After a goalless first half, Gustavo Marmentini put Hadera ahead as he scored from the top of the box in the 59th minute. However, 10 minutes later Dudu Alterovich scored on a half-scissor kick to earn his squad a point.
Also, Bnei Sakhnin downed Hapoel Nof Hagalil 2-1 thanks to an Anthony Varenne brace with a goal in each half to take the points.
Varenne gave Sharon Mimer’s squad the lead after taking a Beram Kayal pass to give Sakhnin a 1-0 advantage in the 12th minute. Varenne added his second of the game in the 51st minute as the striker put home a Raz Stain pass, however, just three minutes later Solomon Daniel latched onto a Kevaughn Frater ball to cut the lead to 2-1. But that was as close the newly-promoted side would get as Sakhnin wrapped up the win.
Hapoel Tel Aviv slipped by Maccabi Petah Tikva on a sixth-minute own-goal by Or Blorian at the Moshava Stadium.
The French Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille was played in Israel at Bloomfield Stadium as Lille took the 1-0 victory thanks to a superb 45th-minute strike by midfielder Xeka to win the trophy.
Over 30,000 fans packed into the stadium for a chance to see some of the French Ligue 1 stars grace the Holy Land.


Tags soccer maccabi tel aviv israeli football
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel stuck in neutral on fixing traffic crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by