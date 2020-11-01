Israeli sports commentator fired after making racist remarks live on air

Football commentator and former coach of Israel's national soccer team Shlomo Sharaf has been suspended from the Sport 5 channel, after making racist remarks toward Panamanian Maccabi Petah Tikva player Abdiel Arroryo while commentating a live match, saying he should be deported, and "go eat bananas."



The incident took place during an Israel Premier League game between Maccabi Petah Tikva and Hapoel Haifa. Striker Abdiel Arroyo, a foreign player from Panama, entered the game near the end of the second half, and a few minutes later found himself in a shooting position in front of Haifa's goal, but missed his eventual strike.

In response to the miss, Sharaf issued the remark: "He should go eat bananas; I would put him on the plane and deport him right now."

The incident drew a slew of condemnations from politicians to sports personalities and Sharaf was suspended by the channel shortly thereafter.

Immigration and Aliyah Minister Pnina Temano Shata said in response to the incident that "Sharaf is still stuck in the 1950s, a dark time full of racism in the world. Mr. Sharaf, you have finished your job, a racist like you has no place in the front of the Israeli stage or any other stage."

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper also commented on Sharaf's words, saying "Incidents of racism must be clearly addressed. Shlomo Sharaf's statement is inappropriate and has no place in Israeli sports , and society in general. Sports 5 did the right thing when they decided to suspend Sharaf. Together we will keep sports a place for everyone, regardless of religion, race or gender."

The Football Association said it was "disgusted" in response to the remarks, saying that "it's 2020 and we find it especially disturbing that there are those who allow themselves to sin with such an abusive, insulting and shameful statement. The disgusting scent that emerges from Sharaf's statement requires a severe punishment and public condemnation."

The IPFL also reacted to the incident, saying "we take Shlomo Sharaf's ugly and racist statement very seriously and we will not let it pass in silence. We will work with the concessionaire to complete a significant disciplinary procedure against him. We will not allow anyone to harm players based on their religion, race or origin."



