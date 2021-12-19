The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko wins World Championships gold medal

This follows her historic win on Friday, where she took home the gold in the 50-meter breaststroke category with a new Israeli record.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 16:50
After reaching a final at the Tokyo Olympics, Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko topped the podium over the weekend at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia. Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL)
After reaching a final at the Tokyo Olympics, Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko topped the podium over the weekend at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia. Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL)
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko won the gold medal at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Sunday in the 100m medley final, Israeli media reported.
This follows her historic win on Friday, where she took home the gold in the 50-meter breaststroke category with a new Israeli record.
Gorbenko, 18, is also the first Israeli to ever win a world swimming championship.
She was congratulated for her Friday victory Saturday night, after Shabbat ended, by Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper.
"With perseverance and determination, you have proven how to make history!" Tropper said. "We are waiting to celebrate with you here in Israel."
"Anastasia Gorbenko made history today," Yisrael Beytenu MK Alex Kushnir tweeted on Friday. "You are our national pride."
Gorbenko will compete later Sunday night in the 100-meter breaststroke semi-final to try and qualify for another final, ynet reported.
This is a developing story.


