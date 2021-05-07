La Familia heads banned from entering Beitar Jerusalem games - court

Three extremist soccer fans were banned Friday by the Jerusalem District Court from entering soccer games of the Beitar Jerusalem team, Sport1 reported.

Specifically, heads of the "La Familia" fan club will not be allowed to enter games played by their favorite team anymore, after they were banned by the club last month.

"Judge [Mika] Banki rejected their claims in a detailed manner that cannot be interpreted in two ways," a statement released by Beitar Jerusalem following the court's decision read.

"This decision will help eradicate violence and racism on the field," the club added.

"In the long term, this is one of the greatest and most important victories in Israeli sports as a whole and for Beitar specifically," Beitar Jerusalem co-owners Moshe Hogeg said. La Familia has come under attack in the past for its La Familia has come under attack in the past for its racist comments both during games and outside the court. , Around 1,200 people joined MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), demanding Defense Minister Benny Gantz designate far-right soccer fan club La Familia as a terrorist organization. Last year , Around 1,200 people joined MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), demanding Defense Minister Benny Gantz designate far-right soccer fan club La Familia as a terrorist organization.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}