Linoy Ashram wins gold at Tel Aviv Grand Prix a week before Olympics

In a successful evening for Israeli gymnastics, Linoy Ashram won the gold medal on Friday evening at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix, just a week before she is scheduled to travel to Tokyo to take part in the Olympics. In group competition team Israel also took gold.Ashram, who won one gold and two silver medals at the European championship last month, finished the competition with an all- around score of 112.75. She scored 28.3 with her hoop routine, 29.8 with a ball, 29.3 with clubs, and 25.35 with ribbons.
Team Israel finished its two routines with a score of 95.65, ahead of Ukraine (91.45) and Azerbaijan (87.6). The team consists of gymnasts Ofir Dayan, Yuliana Telgin, Yana Kremerenko, Natali Reitz and Kareen Waxman.
אלופות: לינוי אשרם זכתה במדליית זהב בקרב רב בגרנד פרי תל אביב, עם ציון כולל של 112.75 נקודות. ניקול זליקמן, שיחד עם אשרם תייצג את ישראל בטוקיו, סיימה רביעית בקרב רב (צילום: איגוד ההתעמלות) @lianwildau pic.twitter.com/LD7SB3Nh8r— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 16, 2021
Ashram will be accompanied to Tokyo with fellow solo gymnast Nicole Zelikman, who finished fourth in today's competition. Ashram said immediately after the medal ceremony that "I feel great and that I was able to complete all of my routines at the highest level."Ashram is currently one of Israel's brightest international sports stars and is the Israeli Olympian most likely to win a medal, perhaps even gold. Israel is considered a growing gymnastics power on the world stage, as gymnasts such as Ashram, Zelikman, Artem Dolgopyat, and veteran Alex Shatilov have enjoyed international success.