The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Linoy Ashram wins gold at Tel Aviv Grand Prix a week before Olympics

Ashram participated in the all-around competition and is in top form heading into the Tokyo Olympics. In the group competition, Israel also won gold.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2021 22:23
Linoy Ashram (photo credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)
Linoy Ashram
(photo credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)
In a successful evening for Israeli gymnastics, Linoy Ashram won the gold medal on Friday evening at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix, just a week before she is scheduled to travel to Tokyo to take part in the Olympics. In group competition team Israel also took gold.
Ashram, who won one gold and two silver medals at the European championship last month, finished the competition with an all- around score of 112.75. She scored 28.3 with her hoop routine, 29.8 with a ball, 29.3 with clubs, and 25.35 with ribbons. 

Team Israel finished its two routines with a score of 95.65, ahead of Ukraine (91.45) and Azerbaijan (87.6). The team consists of gymnasts Ofir Dayan, Yuliana Telgin, Yana Kremerenko, Natali Reitz and Kareen Waxman. 
Ashram will be accompanied to Tokyo with fellow solo gymnast Nicole Zelikman, who finished fourth in today's competition. 
Ashram said immediately after the medal ceremony that "I feel great and that I was able to complete all of my routines at the highest level."
Ashram is currently one of Israel's brightest international sports stars and is the Israeli Olympian most likely to win a medal, perhaps even gold. Israel is considered a growing gymnastics power on the world stage, as gymnasts such as Ashram, Zelikman, Artem Dolgopyat, and veteran Alex Shatilov have enjoyed international success. 

 





Tags olympics gymnastics Linoy Ashram
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by