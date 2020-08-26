The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv advances with triumph over Suduva

Yellow-and-blue avenges last year's defeat to Lithuanian club, rolls into Champions League third qualifying round

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
AUGUST 26, 2020 21:43
NICK BLACKMAN scored Maccabi Tel Aviv's second goal on Wednesday in the yellow-and-blue's 3-0 road victory over Suduva in Champions League second-round qualifying play (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
NICK BLACKMAN scored Maccabi Tel Aviv's second goal on Wednesday in the yellow-and-blue's 3-0 road victory over Suduva in Champions League second-round qualifying play
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Maccabi Tel Aviv convincingly defeated Suduva 3-0 on Wednesday night in Champions League second-round qualifying action in Lithuania and punched its ticket to the third round.
The yellow-and-blue received a first-half goal from Avi Rikan and second-half strikes from Nick Blackman and Ofir Davidzada to advance in the competition, with its next continental game taking place in mid-September.
Looking to avenge last season’s double defeat to Suduva in Europa League qualifying play that bounced Maccabi Tel Aviv from the competition, Giorgos Donis’s squad had a much different flavor than last year’s team. This season’s crew featured eight players in the starting lineup that did not open in Lithuania last campaign, along with a mixture of youngsters and veterans.
Maccabi dominated play early on Wednesday and Rikan finished off a trio of chances in front of the goal by putting the ball past Ivan Kardum to give Maccabi Tel Aviv a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.
Maor Kandil was issued a yellow card in the 39th minute while Davidzada’s weak chance a minute later was collected by Kardum as the half ended with Maccabi in front by a goal.
Suduva had its first attempt of the game in the 47th minute, but Andro Svrljuga’s free kick skied over Daniel Tenenbaum’s goal while almost a quarter of an hour later Dan Bitton’s set-piece also went over the bar as the score remained as is.
In the 65th minute, Davidzada sent a perfect ball into the box, but Nick Blackman’s sharp header was parried by Kardum, while Dor Peretz and Rikan also had opportunities to double the advantage but came up just short.
Blackman, however, continued his hot streak as he took a terrific Eitan Tibi pass and easily beat a helpless Kardum in the 73rd minute, and Davidzada iced the victory in injury time with his first goal of the campaign to give Maccabi Tel Aviv the comfortable win.


Tags sports soccer maccabi tel aviv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by