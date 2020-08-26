Maccabi Tel Aviv advances with triumph over Suduva

Maccabi Tel Aviv convincingly defeated Suduva 3-0 on Wednesday night in Champions League second-round qualifying action in Lithuania and punched its ticket to the third round.The yellow-and-blue received a first-half goal from Avi Rikan and second-half strikes from Nick Blackman and Ofir Davidzada to advance in the competition, with its next continental game taking place in mid-September. Looking to avenge last season’s double defeat to Suduva in Europa League qualifying play that bounced Maccabi Tel Aviv from the competition, Giorgos Donis’s squad had a much different flavor than last year’s team. This season’s crew featured eight players in the starting lineup that did not open in Lithuania last campaign, along with a mixture of youngsters and veterans.Maccabi dominated play early on Wednesday and Rikan finished off a trio of chances in front of the goal by putting the ball past Ivan Kardum to give Maccabi Tel Aviv a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.Maor Kandil was issued a yellow card in the 39th minute while Davidzada’s weak chance a minute later was collected by Kardum as the half ended with Maccabi in front by a goal.Suduva had its first attempt of the game in the 47th minute, but Andro Svrljuga’s free kick skied over Daniel Tenenbaum’s goal while almost a quarter of an hour later Dan Bitton’s set-piece also went over the bar as the score remained as is.In the 65th minute, Davidzada sent a perfect ball into the box, but Nick Blackman’s sharp header was parried by Kardum, while Dor Peretz and Rikan also had opportunities to double the advantage but came up just short. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Blackman, however, continued his hot streak as he took a terrific Eitan Tibi pass and easily beat a helpless Kardum in the 73rd minute, and Davidzada iced the victory in injury time with his first goal of the campaign to give Maccabi Tel Aviv the comfortable win.