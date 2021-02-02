Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Hapoel Beer Sheva 1-0 down south at Toto Turner Stadium as Tal Ben Chaim scored the lone goal of the contest in the 39th minute to give the yellow-and-blue the 3-points. However, the victory was marred by an incident near the end of the match that saw Beer Sheva superstar Josue spit at Maccabi midfielder Avi Rikan out of frustration raising the ire of the visitors. “He needs to be penalized and he shouldn’t even be acknowledged,” goal scorer Tal Ben Chaim said. “It’s the lowest thing that one can do. I hope that whoever needs to see what happened will and that they will take care of it.” Both Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Patrick Van Leeuwen and Beer Sheva interim boss Elyaniv Barda refused to discuss the matter following the clash.Van Leeuwen did speak about the club’s victory, “Right from the start, we did everything as a team. We wanted to play well and all 11 players fought and battled as they wanted to do the best they could. Barda who took over the reins from Yossi Abuksis who left to take over the open coaching position at Bnei Yehuda over the weekend also reflected on the game, “We had a good first half and we pressed them high as we were able to get them out of their comfort zone but we ended up giving up a goal.”
