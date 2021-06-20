The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv wins league championship

Following the game, Omri Casspi, Israel’s first representative in the NBA spoke about perhaps having played his final game as a professional.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JUNE 20, 2021 16:12
MACCABI TEL AVIV center Ante Zizic dives for a loose ball in front of Hapoel Gilboa/Galil forward Yotam Hanochi during the yellow-and-blue’s 83-74 victory on Monday night at Yad Eliyahu in Game 1 of the best-of-three Winner League finals. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
MACCABI TEL AVIV center Ante Zizic dives for a loose ball in front of Hapoel Gilboa/Galil forward Yotam Hanochi during the yellow-and-blue’s 83-74 victory on Monday night at Yad Eliyahu in Game 1 of the best-of-three Winner League finals.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
Maccabi Tel Aviv wrapped up the Israel Basketball League Championship with a 73-67 win over Hapoel Gilboa Galil to take their finals best of three series 2-1. After splitting the first two games, the yellow-and-blue came out strong as finals MVP Scottie Wilbekin helped Ioannis Sfairopoulos’s team to a 42-29 half-time lead as Gilboa’s Kerry Blackshear and Jehyve Floyd got into early foul trouble.
Avishay Gordon’s squad made a frantic fourth quarter comeback on the strength of Amit Gershon sharp shooting from long distance along with fine play by Joe Thomasson to pull to within 3-points, 63-60 as time ran down. But clutch baskets by Othello Hunter and Chris Jones sent Maccabi to their 55th league title and 4th in a row as captain John Dibartolomeo hoisted the championship plate into the air to the delight of the 11,000 strong fans.
Scottie Wilbekin led the way with 19 points, while Chris Jones and Angelo Caloiaro each scored 10 points. Amit Gershon was Gilboa’s high scorer with 14 points, Iftach Ziv added 11 points and Jehyve Floyd chipped in with 9 points in the defeat.
Following the game, Omri Casspi, Israel’s first representative in the NBA spoke about perhaps having played his final game as a professional as he would consider hanging up his sneakers after taking the Israeli league title.
The 32-year-old began his career with Maccabi Tel Aviv and then played for one season up in the Galilee with Hapoel Galil Elyon together with current Gilboa coach Avishay Gordon. In 2009, Casspi was the first Sabra selected in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft when he was taken with the 23rd pick overall by the Sacramento Kings.
After having played a decade in the world’s greatest league with not only the Kings but the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, the Yavne native returned to his country of birth just in time for the 2019/20 campaign. However, following a stellar start to the season both domestically and in Europe, Casspi suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action for roughly the entire calendar year before he finally returned to the middle of this past campaign.
Returning during a season that was plagued with the coronavirus pandemic was not easy for any player and that was also true for Casspi as he averaged 6.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 14 Israeli league games while in 16 Euroleague contests, he checked in with 4.1 points, 2.4 boards and under an assist a game.
“We achieved our goals here domestically by winning the Israeli league championship, State Cup title and also a WINNER Cup. Now we have to look ahead,” Casspi said.
Coming back from an injury is never simple and from a serious knee injury even more so, “I feel very good, physically. The surgery that I had was excellent. On the other hand, the mental aspect of having an injury and returning to play from an injury is not easy.”
As for the open question of next season, Casspi is still unsure of what his ultimate decision will be and needs time to think over his future. “I have no idea about next season. I have had a lot of various thoughts. Right now I need time to rest and clear my head, be with my family and then make my decision.”
“We have a lot of good guys on the team, and we also had to overcome having two players who left the club as well. Tyler Dorsey, who departed due to the war and Elijah Bryant left even before that to the NBA. It wasn’t simple, so with all of these issues plus the corona, the testing, the war and injuries we still persevered through it all, and we won the game and took the title.”
Israeli forward Oz Blayzer who celebrated his first league title, after having lost three times with Maccabi Rishon LeZion and Maccabi Haifa, spoke about what Omri Casspi means to him and how the veteran was able to help him make the transition to Maccabi Tel Aviv.
“I learned so much from Omri. He’s a professional at the highest of levels. The injuries slowed him down a bit, but when he is fit you can see what he brings to the table both in the Euroleague and the Israeli league. His experience, skills and quality is something that you don’t see from many players and this is why he played ten seasons in the NBA. It was a real pleasure to be able to play with him, talk to him, and it was just incredible to play with him.”


Tags basketball maccabi tel aviv omri casspi nba Euroleague
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel and PA need to work together on COVID vaccines

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by