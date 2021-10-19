National velodrome ready for inauguration

The Sylvan Adams National Velodrome will be officially inaugurated on Wednesday in Tel Aviv. The Olympic-length velodrome, which was built on an athletics running track and serves both cyclists and athletes, is located in the eastern part of the Tel Aviv National Sports Center and was built by the Tel Aviv Municipality and the Tel Aviv Foundation.

The inauguration of the velodrome will also include a private preview of the Fresh Paint Art and Design Fair 2021 , the largest art event in Israel. Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and other dignitaries are expected to be in attendance.

SYLVAN ADAMS at the opening of the last stage of teh Giro D'Italia in Beersheba, in 2018. (credit: FLASH90)

“The new velodrome will combine sporting events with world-class international cultural and artistic performances,” said Sylvan Adams. “I am proud that Fresh Paint is the first event of its kind to take place here, and I hope it’s the first of many more to come. Our vision is for this velodrome to be a center of excellence not just for Israelis, but also an international home for our neighbors from Arab countries too. We are looking forward to hosting world class competitions here, including a world championship, as early as next year, with the aim of uniting peoples and conveying a message of coexistence to the nations of the world.”

Adams is well-known for bringing major sporting and cultural events to Israel that are broadcast to millions of spectators worldwide, such as the Giro d’Italia, Argentina’s soccer game against Uruguay, and more, as part of his efforts to strengthen positive branding of Israel around the world.