Omega sets alarm for postponed Tokyo Olympics

A tradition going back years as the official Timekeeper * Limited edition watches unveiled.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 16:07
Omega sets alarm for postponed Tokyo Olympics. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Omega sets alarm for postponed Tokyo Olympics.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Omega is proud to be the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games for more than 80 years, taking part in 28 Olympics! The company received this title thanks to being chosen years ago by the International Olympic Committee to be represented at the Games as timekeepers for the competitions. Omega was also the one to record the outstanding achievements in the Paralympic Games, among them the youth teams as well. From start to finish – the company has set for itself the goal of capturing every exciting moment and result of the Games. A great honor and no small challenge.

In 2019, in the best of traditions, Omega was preparing for the release of a spectacular new model for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 Limited Edition. Limited to 2020 units, the 41mm. steel Aqua Terra is a sublime tribute from Omega. The blue panel brushed with ceramic differs from other Aqua Terra models in that it contains a laser engraving of the words "Tokyo 2020" as well as a date window at 6 o’clock and rhodium-plated hands and hour marks. The back of the watch is made of sapphire crystal and also features a blue engraving that designates it for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and through the glass you can see the Omega 8900 mechanism.

The watch comes with a blue rubber strap, which is attached to the body of the watch with the help of polished brushed links, and also comes with a replaceable metal strap.
Omega sets alarm for postponed Tokyo Olympics, featuring limited edition watch. (Courtesy)Omega sets alarm for postponed Tokyo Olympics, featuring limited edition watch. (Courtesy)

The coronavirus and the extra watch that came out in honor of the Tokyo Olympics, this time 2021

Since 2020 and up to the present, the world has stared down the coronavirus pandemic, a stubborn and difficult struggle that disrupted mass events that were supposed to take place in 2020 and led to the postponement of the Olympics. This groundbreaking period in history will be remembered forever, among other things, by the two watches that came out, one in 2020 and the other recently unveiled for the Olympics to be held this year in July and which may be remembered as one that heralded the victory of the world’s struggle against Covid.

As a sign of solidarity and to represent this special period in history, Omega has come out with another model! For the Tokyo Olympics, 2021 this time, the Seamaster Diver 300M – which is a salute to the Olympic Games – includes a game in special colors, with a blue bezel and a white dial. What sets the watch apart is the back of the watch is made of sapphire crystal with the Olympic Games stamp on it.

The two spectacular watches released by Omega not only tell the story of the company as the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games, but also mark a special period in history, during which humanity is fighting a global virus, which canceled the 2020 Olympic Games, and will turn the watches into something iconic and special, especially for watch lovers who appreciate the history behind the watch no less than the watch itself.

Both models are available in Impress stores, the official importer of Omega Israel.

This article was written in cooperation with Omega.
Omega sets alarm for postponed Tokyo Olympics (Courtesy)Omega sets alarm for postponed Tokyo Olympics (Courtesy)


