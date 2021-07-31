Swimming - Israel places 8th in mixed 4x100m relay medley final

Team Israel included Anastasia Gorbenko (back-stroke), Itay Goldfaden (breast-stroke), Gal Cohen-Groumi (butterfly) and Andrea Murez (breast-stroke).

The four, who set a new Israeli record of 3:43.94 minutes in the qualifiers, swam a little slower this time, although even a new Israeli record would have left them deep in last place in the final, as the Russian quartet, which finished in seventh place, finished with a significantly shorter time of 3:42.45 minutes.

Britain won the gold medal in the final race, with a world record time of 3:37.58. China won the silver and Australia took bronze.

In the first Olympic final for an Israeli relay team since the 1996 Atlanta Games, the Israeli team on Saturday morning finished in eighth and last place in the mixed 4x100m relay finals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a time of 3:44.77 minutes.