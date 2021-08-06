Tokyo 2020: Israel's equestrian run ends as rider falls off horse

The Israeli equestrian team failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 jumping team finals after rider Teddy Vlock fell off his horse during the qualifiers on Friday afternoon.

27-year-old Vlock is one of the four riders chosen to represent Israel in the equestrian events at the Olympic Games, along with his horse, Amsterdam 27.

Vlock's elimination came after he failed to complete his run when he fell off his horse, who began to bolt for the exit door.



Teddy Vlock of Israel fell off his horse Amsterdam 27 during the jumping team qualifications, August 6, 2021. (Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)



Vlock, an American-Israeli dual citizen, studied psychology at Yale University, and was chosen to represent the Israeli equestrian team in their Olympic debut after initial pick Daniel Bluman was barred from competing due to his horse being registered as American instead of Israeli.



Both Vlock and his horse are reportedly unharmed.



Despite failing to see success in the team qualifier, fellow teammate Ashlee Bond placed 11th in the individual jumping final on Wednesday.

