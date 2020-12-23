State Attorney's Office closes case on strategic consultant Eli Kamir

Three years after opening the case, the State Attorney's Office today announced that it was closing the investigation in Case 4000 in the matter of Eli Kamir, who served as a strategic consultant to the Bezeq Group.The decision comes on the heels of the recommendations of the Israel Police and Israel Securities Authority to close the case. All of the agencies that investigated the matter determined that Kamir's professional conduct was free of impropriety. Kamir is one of Israel's leading strategic consultants. Over the years, he has led responses to national crises and was close to well-known figures such as former defense minister Shaul Mofaz and former attorney general Yehuda Weinstein.Kamir’s firm advises some of Israel's largest companies, including multi-national Noble Energy, Len Blavatnik's Access Group, Reshet 13, Clal Industries, Mondelēz, IKEA and Israel Discount Bank.Industry players refer to Kamir as being among the leading strategic consultants in Israel. His firm advises large international organizations operating in Israel and some of the most prominent Israeli companies in the business and public landscape.
