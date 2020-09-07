Women, elderly hit hardest by coronavirus - report

The report covers the period of time between March 15, 2020, four days after the World Health Organization declared that Covid-19 was a pandemic, and June 30, 2020. During that period of time, the comptroller received 4,684 complaints, 16% more complaints than for the same period last year. Of the complaints received, 36% were related to coronavirus.

The report states that women were more harshly impacted by coronavirus and therefore filed more complaints than men.

Women were forced to stop working at a higher rate than men, 21% versus 16%, during the period of the report. Generally, the comptroller receives more complaints for men, but during the period of the report, 56% of complaints were sent by women.

Those who earn lower wages were also more heavily impacted by the coronavirus. The report states that 38% more low-wage workers lost their job than those who earn higher wages.

Many of the complaints received by the comptroller were about delays in receiving financial benefits that, according to those filing the complaints, put them in dire financial situations.

Approximately 75% of complaints were about the National Insurance Institute. The report stated that this was probably due to the fact that while the National Insurance Institute normally receives 200,000 requests for unemployment benefits yearly, during the few months of the report, it received over a million requests.

The vast majority of complaints received about National Insurance Institute payments were on the topic of pensions.

Numerous complaints were also filed by those entitled to public housing who were unable to renew their eligibility or get in touch with housing companies to request rent-aid during the report period. The comptroller reported that they facilitated communication with public housing companies.

Of the complaints related to coronavirus, 73% of those within the purview of the comptroller and that were handled during the report were found to be justified complaints, far more than the 41% of complaints found to be justified in 2019.

Engleman said that “providing a response to the public and to their distress is more important than any other task, as is providing support to the comptrollers of other organizations so that they can provide the best, most effective response to the public.”