State probing LGBTQ Atraf website for faulty cyber defenses

The Authority for the Defense of Privacy announced on Wednesday that it is probing the Atraf website for LGBTQ dating for faulty cyber defenses that may have led to its recently being hacked.

Last weekend, Black Shadow announced its hack of Cyberserve, which hosted Atraf, and the hackers have been exposing the personal information of LGBTQ clients of the website in waves during the course of this week, threatening to disclose more until they are paid a ransom.

The Authority said that it is no coincidence that the website has been down since the hacking and that it may remain down indefinitely due to the website owner's lack of cyber protections of their clients' personal data.

In addition, the Authority noted other state agencies' efforts to block searches engines and social media sites from being able to display the personal information - warning that anyone who displays such information could be themselves guilty of a crime.

Moreover, the Authority said that it has instructed Atraf to provide immediate and exact details to clients about what information was hacked and leaked, something which hacked companies often try to delay doing due to embarrassment.

To date, the Authority has been seen as weak and its investigation of the Likud party from February 2020 to February of this year for failing to protect the details of 6.4 million Israeli citizens was widely panned.

The outcome of the probe was a low-grade fine of the Likud with no criminal charges.