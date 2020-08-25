The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Stav Nemirovsky used pandemic to pilot new career path

For former El Al pilot Nemirovsky, there was never a question of whether to stay home collecting benefits or look for other work.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 25, 2020 18:18
EL AL EMPLOYEES take part in a May protest asking for a recovery plan for the cash-strapped airline, in Jerusalem. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
EL AL EMPLOYEES take part in a May protest asking for a recovery plan for the cash-strapped airline, in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
El Al stopped flying when COVID-19 struck and sent its pilots on unpaid leave. Faced with such drastic change, some pilots switched to driving buses and others turned to agriculture. For former IAF jet-pilot and El Al First Officer Stav Nemirovsky, the pandemic was a shot at switching to a career path he always wanted to try: hi-tech.
“I took online courses at Coursera and Udemy when I was flying,” he told The Jerusalem Post, “so I wasn’t intimidated by code when I began seeking work in that field.”
This July, he began working in the Professional Services department at Guardicore, a cybersecurity company.
Pilots might have a romantic myth about them, but Nemirovsky is careful to point out that, even when he was flying F-16’s, “I was just the pendulum at the end of a complex system in which every part is important.”
He notes that while at El Al, his job enabled him to work with a variety of groups, from flight control personnel and air-crew members to airport authorities. “I learned to adjust myself to the teams I work with,” he told the Post. “I believe it’s vital to meet everyone at eye level.”
The job of a first officer is to work with the captain and share in the two major tasks of flying an aircraft, flying and monitoring. “The relationship is similar to what surgeons do,” he explained. “The captain is responsible for the flight, but both handle all aspects of it. Just like in surgery, the top surgeon is responsible for the operation, but he and his fellow surgeon work together.”
In Israel and worldwide, being a pilot is seen as a high-status profession. Some El Al pilots, of whom there were 690 in 2019, enjoy a higher salary than even the airline’s CEO, the company claimed in court. The Pilots Union responded that El Al is attempting to mislead the public and that while some pilots do earn such high salaries, a first officer earns an average of NIS 30,000 per month, which is NIS 16,000 after taxes, Calcalist reported in early August.
For Nemirovsky, there was never a question of whether to stay home collecting benefits or look for other work.
“I believe that anyone who can work should do so,” he told the Post. “This is setting a proper personal example of how a citizen should act in a society.”
“Besides,” he added, “I still fly for the IAF and train pilots, so it’s not like I never get to fly now.”
According to him, only a few dozen pilots made the move to hi-tech. “Others fall back on what they know,” he said. “Those who have legal training re-enter law; those who have a degree in architecture design houses.”
“The younger you are,” he said, “the easier it is to start anew. I decided to give this new path all I got.”


Tags El Al economy Coronavirus unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by