Store owners ignore COVID-19 health restrictions, open businesses anyway

“I can’t close a 2,000 square meter business for three weekends in a row,” Shfar'am business says, “why can a restaurant serve 20 people, but a clothing store can’t?”

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 1, 2020 18:51
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Store owners across the country have chosen not to comply with COVID-19 health instructions issued by the Health Ministry on Saturday and opened their businesses as usual. Police officers informed store workers and owners that they are in violation of the coronavirus regulations but no fines were issued, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv, reported on Saturday. 
“I can’t close a 2,000 square meter business for three weekends in a row,” Shfar’am T&H Fashion Complex owner Zaid Zaid told Kan News, “the decisions [that are being] taken are completely political.” 
He asked “why can a restaurant serve 20 people, but a clothing store can’t?” 
Big Shopping Center CEO Hai Galis said Interior Ministry Aryeh Deri told him that the reason the minister is against allowing shopping centers to re-open on the weekend is that he wants synagogues to get a "Purple Badge." Deri is looking to twist the Health Ministry's arm to lift restrictions on the number of worshippers currently allowed in synagogues. 
Galis added that Deri told him that this was the reason he voted against lifting restrictions from hotels, The Marker reported on Friday.
Big Shopping Center operates 22 shopping centers and malls across the country.
Deri responded by saying that it’s not the fault of ultra-Orthodox politicians that shopping centers didn’t open and pointed to the decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold a round table talk about COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.  
Deri added that “it’s not possible that a synagogue built for one thousand worshippers will only host ten.” 
While the Health Ministry presented the view there is no reason to prevent shopping centers from working on Saturday, ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) ministers allegedly objected, citing the importance of the Jewish day of rest.
The result was that the Forum for Malls and Stores reported they are leaving the decision to individual store owners whether they wish to open or not. Previously, restaurant owners openly defied the instructions to close and the administration backed down. 
"They can't drive up the walls like this all the time, we need to make a living," a store owner in Bilu Center Rehovot told Maariv, "is the beach any less crowded?" 
Israel has a one-day weekend, Saturday, which religious Jewish people view as a holy day of rest.
Previously, ultra-Orthodox and conservative politicians argued against infrastructure repair work taking place during the day and called against efforts to arrange public transport in mostly-secular cities on Saturday.
Coronavirus Commissioner Ronni Gamzu said that "we will no longer issue instructions that make no sense" and added that "I will not allow for restrictions that hurt the economy and have little logic."
Gamzu will lead the Monday round table talk, which will include officials from the Health Ministry and other ministries, with the intention to create a universal coronavirus restrictions policy for businesses, synagogues, and cultural events. 
The round table is meant to meet three times a week to achieve this goal. 


